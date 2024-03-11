Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 21:02
TLC Modular USA Inc. / ABJA Ohana LLC: Introducing Pierson 88: Eighty-Eight Brand-New Luxury Condominiums in Sunny Southern California

Constructed by TLC Modular USA and developed by ABJA Ohana LLC, Pierson 88 is slated to become the new benchmark for modern, luxury living, for families, couples, retirees ... for everyone!

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / TLC Modular USA and ABJA Ohana LLC announce Pierson 88, an 88-unit luxury condominium development offering unmatched quality and value in Desert Hot Springs, Southern California. Slated for ground-breaking in 2024, the development combines attractive leisure amenities with exceptional quality design and construction. Pierson 88 features premium finishes and modern designer touches, with two-bedroom suites starting attractively at $399,000.

Pierson 88 by TLC Modular USA

Pierson 88 by TLC Modular USA
Pierson 88 is a luxury community in Desert Hot Springs, California, consisting of 88 premium condominiums.

Each condominium embraces eco-friendly design and advanced technology, from solar-equipped systems to keyless entry provisions. All units are designed to be smart homes, pre-wired for security cameras and alarms.

As an investment property, vacation home, or permanent abode, residents will enjoy an array of Lux amenities. These include a clubhouse, swimming pool, barbecue area, pickleball, outdoor gym, dedicated children's playground, and scenic walking paths. Each unit boasts stunning views of Palm Springs and the serene California desert.

"We are pleased to unveil our Pierson 88 development, with unique design elements and premium craftsmanship, at a price that's unmatched. Our super-talented designers and landscape artists encompassed the beauty and natural topography of the land and surrounding epic vistas. Pierson 88 fits right in line with our strategic plan to provide affordable luxury solutions to residents and communities across California, Hawaii and beyond!" said TLC Modular CEO, Amir Borochov.

Designed by esteemed architect Matt Young of studio3eight, and constructed using solid steel by TLC Modular USA, Pierson 88 underlines all notions of the future of home building. With each unit crafted under rigorous green codes, inclusive of fire sprinklers, ADA compliance and embodying a lower carbon footprint, Pierson 88 delivers a smarter, greener, and more beautiful home.

TLC Modular USA Chairman, Jack Abramov added, "This is the first of many developments and projects we have in our pipeline for Southern California. The best is yet to come!"

Join us as we shape the future of real estate at Pierson 88. For more information and up-to-the-minute updates, please visit our website or get in touch with us at info@tlcmodularusa.com.

Contact Information

David Matatov
IR
info@tlcmodularusa.com
310-922-2095

SOURCE: TLC Modular USA

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
