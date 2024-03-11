PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Nigel located in Dana Point, California on March 17-19, 2024. J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a panel discussion called "Development Drilling - How to Develop Acreage Within Only One Section," during the Conference.

To submit your ROTH Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with PEDEVCO, please contact your ROTH representative.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its Permian Basin Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado, and Laramie County, Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com .

CONTACT:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

PR@pedevco.com

SOURCE: PEDEVCO Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com