Specialty Coffee Expo, The Largest Industry Event in North America, to Offer Two New Features: Green Coffee Connect and Retail Buyers Lounge

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Specialty Coffee Expo (Expo) North America's largest B2B event for the specialty coffee industry will debut two new features at the trade show and conference taking place for the first time at McCormick Place in Chicago from Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14. The Green Coffee Connect program, sponsored by Barista Attitude, will offer interactive programming for anyone selling or buying green coffee. In addition, the coffee industry retail buyers who attend from around the world have an opportunity to gain access to a new Retail Buyers Lounge designed to provide a dynamic opportunity for retail buyers to network, conduct meetings, and explore potential business partnerships with exhibitors. The trade show and conference are owned and operated by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

"Green Coffee Connect is a hub of activity designed for anyone interested in buying or selling green coffee. For the first time since this feature was introduced as the Green Coffee Buyers and Sellers program, the green coffee community will have the opportunity to hear from experts about topics like post-harvest processing trends, as well as to build their networks and make new business contacts. We thank Barista Attitude for supporting our efforts and sponsoring Green Coffee Connect," said Kim Elena Ionescu, Chief Sustainability and Knowledge Development Officer, SCA. For information about sponsorship and participation opportunities visit coffeeexpo.org/green-coffee-connect.

"Coffee culture thrives on connections, and at Barista Attitude, we're thrilled to be part of Green Coffee Connect at Expo. This new feature embodies our commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the coffee community. As supporters, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive positive change. Together, let's raise our cups to a future filled with endless possibilities," said Cinzia Pietrobon, Brand Manager, Barista Attitude.

The Retail Buyers Lounge will act as a designated space for skill-sharing, learning, and networking amongst global coffee retail industry professionals in attendance at Expo. Invited guests will have access to a comfortable lounge space off the show floor where they can connect over coffee and learn about the latest trends impacting the industry from industry experts with a series of short talks, pitches, and panels taking place each day. Companies interested in sponsoring the Retail Buyers Lounge and attendees interested in submitting an application for consideration to participate, can find information at coffeeexpo.org/retail-buyers-lounge.

Green Coffee Summit (now Green Coffee Connect) and Coffee Retail Summit (now the Retail Buyers Lounge) were online events created in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support two particularly vulnerable sectors of the specialty coffee industry. Both event websites acted as resources for both the events and curated resources from and for each industry and will remain active for these sectors to provide resources and information about future events and activations.

"As our show grows, our commitment to ensuring the core value for our loyal exhibitors and attendees, grows as well. We're excited to see how these new features helps buyers get the most out of Expo and bring it back to their businesses," said Carrie Gibson, Events Director, Specialty Coffee Expo.

Attendees to the Expo, to be held in Chicago, IL, USA for the first time since the event launched in 1995, will have access to an inspiring and motivating education program with over 50 lectures, scientific poster sessions, and workshops. The event will also feature several highly anticipated and long-standing interactive features including the Best New Product Competition, Coffee Design Awards, Cupping Exchange, Roaster Village, the 2024 US Latte Art Championship, and the US Roaster Championship. For the first time since 2019 the World Coffee Championships 2024 World Brewers Cup and World Cup Tasters Championship will take place at the Specialty Coffee Expo.

The Expo's trade show floor will showcase over 575 exhibitors from 68 countries including Diamond Sponsor Sanremo Coffee Machines; Platinum Sponsor Pacific Foods Barista Series and the Portrait Country Guatemalan Coffees. To sponsor and support the Specialty Coffee Expo and the continued work of the SCA, contact sponsorship@sca.coffee. Attendee Registration is now open for Roasters/Retailers/Wholesalers; Allied Producers; Green Coffee Importers/Exporters; Growers/Producers, and others in the industry.

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is a trade association built on the foundations of openness, inclusivity, and the power of shared knowledge. From coffee farmers to baristas and roasters, membership spans the globe, encompassing every element of the coffee value chain. The SCA acts as a unifying force within the specialty coffee industry and works to make coffee better by raising standards worldwide through a collaborative and progressive approach. Dedicated to building an industry that is fair, sustainable, and nurturing for all, the SCA draws on years of insights and inspiration from the specialty coffee community. For more information, please visit sca.coffee.

