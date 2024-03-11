Jolly Cannabis Set to Impress at Alternative Product Expo with Exciting Product Lineup

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Jolly Cannabis , the premier purveyor of all-natural cannabis products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Alternative Product Expo, to be held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida, from March 14th to 16th, 2024.

As a pioneer in the cannabis industry, Jolly Cannabis is committed to delivering premium THC and CBD products that meet the needs and preferences of consumers. At the Alternative Product Expo, attendees can expect to experience an impressive showcase of Jolly Cannabis offerings, including a diverse range of edibles, pre-rolls, vapes, and accessories.

Highlighting the lineup are the innovative 1:1 Gummies which boast a balanced THC to CBD ratio and Jolly Minis which have a 1:25 THC to CBD ratio catering to those seeking a milder yet effective cannabis experience. These products exemplify Jolly Cannabis' s dedication to providing options that promote wellness and enjoyment for all consumers.

In addition to its renowned product range, Jolly Cannabis is excited to unveil its latest creation: the 1:1 Brownie. Infused with 150mg of THC and 150mg of CBD per brownie and adorned with delightful vegan sprinkles, this indulgent treat offers a harmonious blend of therapeutic benefits and irresistible flavor. Each brownie is meticulously crafted to ensure consistency and quality, providing consumers with a satisfying and enjoyable cannabis experience.

"We are delighted to participate in the Alternative Product Expo and showcase our commitment to excellence in the cannabis industry," said Zach Gleason, President at Jolly Cannabis . "Our diverse product lineup reflects our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We look forward to sharing our latest creations, including the 1:1 Brownie, with attendees and industry professionals."

The 1:1 Brownie will be available for purchase in a convenient 20-count wholesale display, with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $19.98 per brownie. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Jolly Cannabis booth at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center to explore the full range of products and learn more about the company's commitment to quality and excellence.

For more information about Jolly Cannabis and its products, visit www.jolly-cannabis.com or contact the helpline at helpline@jolly-cannabis.com .

About Jolly Cannabis:

Jolly Cannabis is a leading provider of premium THC and CBD products, dedicated to delivering natural alternatives for wellness and enjoyment. With a focus on innovation and quality, Jolly Cannabis strives to exceed customer expectations and set new standards in the cannabis industry.

***All products are hemp derived and contain less than 0.3% total THC in compliance with the 2018 farm bill.

SOURCE: Jolly

View the original press release on accesswire.com