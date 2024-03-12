Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding announces its Full Year and Last Quarter 2023 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") (BCBA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Full Year and Last Quarter 2023 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of December 31, 2023, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (2023 vs. 2022):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 2,059,101 million, a decrease of 9.3% in real terms as of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, in a context in which price increases for our services in 2022 and the first nine months of 2023 weren't sufficient to compensate for the increasing inflation (211.4% interannually as of December 2022).

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 1,481,403 million, a decrease of 10.1% in constant currency, driven by lower costs on all items.

EBITDA reached Ps. 577,698 million as of 2023, a decrease of 7.1% in real terms compared to 2022, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in a increased EBITDA Margin of 28.1% in 2023, compared to 27.4% in 2022.

Consolidated Net Loss amounted to Ps. 246,829 million. Consolidated net loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 99,525 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of December 31, 2023) 2023 2022 % Ch. 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 2,059,101 2,270,728 (9.3 %) 479,044 511,069 550,498 (6.3 %) (13.0 %) EBITDA (1) 577,698 622,180 (7.1 %) 123,186 152,184 130,032 (19.1 %) (5.3 %) EBITDA Margin (2) 28.1 % 27.4 % 2.4 % 25.7 % 29.8 % 23.6 % (13.6 %) 8.9 % Net income (246,829 ) (525,522 ) (53.0 %) (378,958 ) 48,421 (43,382 ) (882.6 %) 773.5 % Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (99,525 ) (313,600 ) (68.3 %) (148,152 ) 17,463 (17,783 ) (948.4 %) 733.1 % Non-Controlling Interests (147,304 ) (211,922 ) (30.5 %) (230,806 ) 30,958 (25,599 ) (845.6 %) 801.6 %

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.





CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH / OTC PINK: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the Full Year and Last Quarter 2023 Results

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires /11:00am New York /3:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WVi10I3Z

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

Investor Relations Contacts: In Buenos Aires: In New York: Cablevisión Holding S.A. Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone Email: ir@cvh.com.ar Email: fig@fig.ooo Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417 Tel: +1 917 691-4047 www.cvh.com.ar

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

View the original press release on accesswire.com