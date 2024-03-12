The fund received a 4-Star Overall Morningstar Rating in the Global Emerging Markets Corporate Bond category as of 31 December 2023.

Loomis, Sayles Company celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its Short Term Emerging Markets Bond Fund, which reached this significant milestone in December 2023.

With $914 million in assets under management (as of 31 January 2024), the fund is managed by Elisabeth Colleran, David Rolley and Edgardo Sternberg. The team, which has a more than 15-year track record overseeing emerging markets debt portfolios, brings distinct perspectives and a collaborative approach to investing. As value investors, they employ a research oriented, bottom up investment philosophy with a rigorous focus on issuer selection. The team draws on Loomis Sayles' extensive macroeconomic and sovereign research as well as a dedicated team of emerging markets credit analysts.

"Our emerging markets debt team has managed portfolios adeptly through multiple cycles and evolving market regimes," said David Waldman, chief investment officer of Loomis Sayles. "Their unique understanding of the diverse opportunities across regions, countries and sectors has helped the team to unlock the long-term premium potential of this asset class."

The Loomis Sayles Short Term Emerging Markets Bond Fund received a 4-Star Overall Morningstar Rating out of 94 funds in the Morningstar Global Emerging Markets Corporate Bond category, as of 31 December 2023, for the I/A (USD) share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics. Additionally, the fund's H-S/A EUR share class earned a Morningstar Medalist Rating of Bronze as of 28 November 2023.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $335.2 billion* in assets (as of 31 December 2023).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($40.0 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P.

The Fund invests primarily global emerging market fixed income securities. Fixed income investments are typically sensitive to changes in interest rates, and the Fund could lose value when interest rates rise. The Fund is also exposed to the possibility that a debt issuer will not be able to reimburse debtholders (principal and interest payment). Emerging market investments may be subject to greater risks than more developed markets.

The Fund is subject to additional material risks including, but not limited, to: Sustainability risk

The Fund is subject to sustainability risks as defined in the Regulation 2019/2088 (article 2 (22)) by environmental, social or governance event or condition that, if it occurs, could cause an actual or a potential material negative impact on the value of the investment. More information on the framework related to the incorporation of Sustainability can be found on the website of the Management Company and the Delegated Investment Manager.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. The fund is subject to additional material risks, please see the full prospectus for a comprehensive list of risks.

For more information on sustainability related aspects of the fund, please refer to the SFDR regulation article 10 document "Sustainability-related Product Disclosure" available on the website of the management company of the fund.

This material is provided for information purposes only, and its distribution may be restricted in certain countries and to certain types of investors. The Fund may not be offered or sold in the U.S., to citizens or residents of the U.S., or in any other country or jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to offer or sell the Fund.

Please read the Prospectus and Key Information Document carefully before investing. If the fund is registered in your jurisdiction, these documents are also available free of charge and in the official language of the country of registration at the Natixis Investment Managers offices (im.natixis.com) and the paying agents: Austria: Erste Bank der österreichischen Sparkassen AG, Am Graben 21, 1010 Vienna. France: CACEIS Bank France, 1-3, Place Valhubert, 75013 Paris. Natixis Investment Managers Distribution, 43 Avenue Pierre Mendès France 75648 Paris cedex 13. Germany: Rheinland-Pfalz Bank, Grose Bleiche 54-56, D-55098 Mainz. Italy: State Street Bank GmbH-Succursale Italia, Via Ferrante Aporti, 10, 20125 Milano. Allfunds Bank S.A. Succursale di Milano, Via Santa Margherita 7, 20121Milano. Société Générale Securities Services S.p.A., Maciachini Center-MAC2, Via Benigno Crespi, 19/A, 20159 Milano. Luxembourg: Natixis Investment Managers S.A., 2, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg. Switzerland: CACEIS Investor Services Bank S.A., Esch-sur-Alzette, Zurich Branch, Bleicherweg 7, CH-8027 Zurich.

