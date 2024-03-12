Blue Wall Technology to Launch AI-Powered Property Sales Management System Julius

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Wall Technology, a work flow digitization proptech company, today announces that it will launch an AI-powered property marketing and sales management system: Julius. The industry-leading cloud-native system is the global version of Blue Wall's widely-recognized system in China, and will first debut in the Gulf Region and North America.

Jeffrey Yun Bai, Founder of Blue Wall Technology, says "With deep industry know-how, cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies and a verified business model, we have established undisputed leadership in China, the world's largest real estate market. We are now ready to meet the global need for digital transformation in the real estate industry."

"With decades of experience in real estate, construction and internet companies, we are confident that Julius' global version will greatly improve the marketing efficiency for developers to obtain new customers from fast-growing social media platforms", adds Bai.

Bai says that Julius, an AI-powered real estate project management system that first debuted in 2020, has become the "de-facto operation system" for its clients in China, with Julius' comprehensive set of modules including gen-AI marketing, CRM, dynamic inventory manager, and real-time budgeting.

The global version of Julius will focus on helping developers generate and distribute marketing content across social media platforms, with generative AI technology offering real-time adjustments based on clients' feedback.

"Like many industries, the real estate sector is increasingly relying on social media platforms to generate new leads. It is estimated that property transaction from online channels have been increasing at over 200% annually since COVID-19. We are ready to upgrade Julius to meet the urgent demand for digital solutions from marketers," says Bai.

Blue Wall's global venture will prioritize two major functions, including the "AI-enhanced content creation" and "Sales Management". The AI-enhanced content creation will help clients generate highly personalized social media content to drive traffic from social media and can analyze customer data to offer insights for more effective marketing activities. It can also distribute content across different social platforms to generate leads and collect data for improvement.

Julius's Sales Management system will upgrade the existing social CRM systems and can allow developers to better manage their sales channels. The standardized workflows from customer leads to transactions will maximize the marketing effects for business success.

Data reveals a surge in Chinese investment for global real estate, with major cities experiencing the fastest growth. "The trend is clear as more Chinese companies expand globally, there is a growing need for Chinese entrepreneurs and executives to invest in properties outside of China. Blue Wall not only possesses technical solutions but also boasts deep insights into the specific needs and preferences of Chinese property buyers," explains Bai. "Our Julius system allows us to leverage this expertise and deliver significant value to our clients."

Blue Wall's clients in China are developers of various property types including residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. In 2023, Blue Wall's sales revenue has increased by 80% from 2022, with 95% of its clients renewing their contracts. At the moment, Blue Wall is working with clients across China in over 20 provinces.

The company has been working with China's leading national and regional developers, industrial developers, and rental apartment developers, including CR Land, Gemdale Group, Landleaf Tech, Mingji Estate, Siasun, etc.

Blue Wall is backed by leading VCs including GGV Capital, ZhenFund, and Hearst Ventures. The company was named to the Forbes Asia "100 to Watch" list in 2022 and was awarded "China Leading Proptech 50" for 3 consecutive years by KPMG since 2021.

For more information, please visit www.bluewall.com.cn

Media Contact

contact@bluewall.com.cn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blue-wall-technology-to-launch-ai-powered-property-sales-management-system-julius-302084986.html