The Safe Roads Challenge: Safe Roads Challenge: Changing the game for safer driving

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safe Roads Challenge, a unique, mobile app-based rewards scheme using gamification and smart behavioural science to improve the mindset and performance of drivers, is coming to the UK in 2024.

Launched in 2020, the initiative has given away rewards worth hundreds of thousands of US dollars in 45 states across North America. A recent US employer partner study, over 90 days and 75,000 hours of driving, shows a 27% reduction in risk events and up to 14% reduced fuel usage.

The UK's 'Reported Road Casualties 2022' (published Sept 2023) shows that 15 people are injured on our roads per hour - 135,480 people, 30,000 of them seriously. 30% are aged 17-29; 60% of collisions are caused by driver error. [1]

The Safe Roads Challenge has geo-mapped the UK with digital 'Pyns' that automatically trigger rewards for safe driving. The resulting data enables real change via proactive risk reduction, driver coaching and motor insurance benefits. By working with the UK's road safety bodies, socially responsible brands and fleet businesses, the app will foster a safe roads ecosystem as well as deep engagement for partners.

Katie Keeling, Peace Hills Insurance (US partner): "The app incentivises safe driving and our two plus years of sponsorship has proven to be highly beneficial through joint marketing, driver data access and, of course, the successful promotion of safer roads in our communities."

CEO Bill Bland: "Our experience in North America shows that the 'carrot' really is better than the 'stick' when it comes to inspiring safer driving.

"Our rewards-based model differs fundamentally from traditional approaches, which tend to penalise drivers. Our Safe Roads Challenge app inspires better standards of driving and improved road safety through gamification and by rewarding behaviour change for drivers. Join us in our mission to make roads safer - one journey and one app download at a time!"

Who's it for?

All drivers, focusing mainly on those under 30. In recent UK research, nearly 70% of drivers under 30 said they would like to give Safe Roads Challenge a try [2]

How will it work for drivers?

Download the free Safe Roads Challenge app and drive mindfully for big brand rewards. Score-sharing encourages friendly competition, motivation and improvement.

