Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
12.03.24
09:10 Uhr
67,86 Euro
+0,18
+0,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
12.03.2024 | 08:10
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 4 March 2024 and 8 March 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
04-03-2024 73 000 € 4 846 762 € 66.39 € 65.98 € 66.56
05-03-2024 70 000 € 4 708 215 € 67.26 € 66.56 € 67.66
06-03-2024 70 000 € 4 765 026 € 68.07 € 67.72 € 68.40
07-03-2024 71 000 € 4 807 027 € 67.70 € 67.34 € 68.30
08-03-2024 71 000 € 4 817 286 € 67.85 € 67.30 € 68.26

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 12 848 378 on 8 March 2024, for a total consideration of € 745 706 927.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20240312-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1012bc4b-254c-450a-bd3e-88fa514c3a93)

