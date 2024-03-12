Biovica International: Biovica Signs Master Service Agreement

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed a master service agreement with a biopharmaceutical company enabling Biovica to provide its TKa testing assay and testing services. The agreement holds room for several work orders, the first of which is 1.2 MSEK.

The service agreement allows Biovica to perform TKa testing services enabling evaluation of cell proliferation activities in for example pivotal drug development studies by this new customer. The test service is focused on the use of Biovica's TKa assay and expertise within the interpretation of TKa measurement dynamics.

Through the agreement, Biovica will be contributing to the development of first-in-class next generation of CDK4/6 inhibitor therapeutics in breast cancer.

"We are very happy to see the great demand for our Pharma Services Business. The agreement adds to our current list of 13 master service agreements with pharma/biotech companies and is an important step that could lead to the development of a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) product. Ultimately, the correlation between TKa, improved CDK inhibitor response, and better outcomes is what Biovica is striving for on behalf of patients", said Henrik Winther, SVP Business Development, Biovica.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica signs master service agreement

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on accesswire.com