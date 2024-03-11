EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODi) ("BODi" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.
"2023 was a transformational year at BODi. Our turnaround plan successfully simplified our digital platform, lowering our breakeven point and enhancing our liquidity position," said Carl Daikeler, BODi's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2024, our objective is fostering more profitable revenue streams and sustainable free cash flows, with a renewed focus on reshaping our nutrition business. Our accomplishments in 2023 set the foundation for continued execution of our turnaround in 2024. We expect to have positive cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow in the first quarter."
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
- Total revenue was $119.0 million compared to $148.2 million in the prior year period and exceeded the high end of the guidance range.
- Digital revenue was $64.0 million compared to $68.7 million in the prior year period and digital subscriptions totaled 1.31 million in the fourth quarter.
- Nutrition and Other revenue was $51.8 million compared to $74.7 million in the prior year period and nutritional subscriptions totaled 0.16 million in the fourth quarter.
- Connected Fitness revenue was $3.2 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period and approximately 4,100 bikes were delivered in the fourth quarter.
- Total operating expenses were $134.3 million, which included a $43.1 million impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, compared to $132.8 million in the prior year period, which included an $18.9 million impairment of intangible assets.
- Operating loss increased by $12.2 million to $60.4 million compared to an operating loss of $48.1 million in the prior year period.
- Net loss was $65.0 million, which included a $43.1 million impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, compared to a net loss of $44.9 million in the prior year period, which included an $18.9 million impairment of intangible assets.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.8 million compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period.
Full Year 2023 Results
- Total revenue was $527.1 million compared to $692.2 million in the prior year.
- Digital revenue was $258.4 million compared to $300.7 million in the prior year.
- Nutrition and Other revenue was $249.5 million compared to $353.3 million in the prior year.
- Connected Fitness revenue was $19.2 million compared to $38.2 million in the prior year and approximately 20,850 bikes were delivered in 2023.
- Total operating expenses were $464.1 million, which included a $43.1 million impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, compared to $572.7 million in the prior year, which included a $19.9 million impairment of intangible assets.
- Operating loss decreased by $62.2 million to $141.0 million compared to an operating loss of $203.2 million in the prior year.
- Net loss was $152.6 million, which included a $43.1 million impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, compared to a net loss of $194.2 million in the prior year, which included a $19.9 million impairment of intangible assets.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(8.7) million compared to $(23.3) million in the prior year.
- Cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $22.5 million compared to $47.2 million in the prior year, and cash used in investing activities was $10.8 million compared to $26.5 million in the prior year. Total cash used in operating activities minus the purchase of property and equipment, which we call free cash flow, was $29.1 million compared to $73.7 million in the prior year.
Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer, stated: "With our new cost structure in place, we should have positive free cash flow in the first quarter of 2024. We have significantly reduced our breakeven point and are projecting to achieve approximately $200 million in fixed costs and capital expenditure savings in 2024 over 2021. The annualized cost savings increased from approximately $165 million in 2023 to an estimate of approximately $200 million in 2024, as compared to our 2021 cost structure."
Key Operational and Business Metrics
As of or for the Three Months
As of or for the Year Ended
2023
2022
Change v 2022
2023
2022
Change v 2022
Digital Subscriptions (in millions)
1.31
1.95
(33.0
%)
1.31
1.95
(33.0
%)
Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions)
0.16
0.22
(25.0
%)
0.16
0.22
(25.0
%)
Total Subscriptions (in millions)
1.47
2.17
(32.2
%)
1.47
2.17
(32.2
%)
Average Digital Retention
96.9
%
96.8
%
10bps
96.0
%
95.9
%
10bps
Total Streams (in millions)
20.4
23.8
(14.6
%)
98.2
120.5
(18.4
%)
DAU/MAU
30.3
%
29.0
%
130bps
31.3
%
30.1
%
120 bps
Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands)
4.1
3.7
10.7
%
20.9
31.5
(33.6
%)
Digital
$
64.0
$
68.7
(6.8
%)
$
258.4
$
300.7
(14.1
%)
Nutrition & Other
$
51.8
$
74.7
(30.7
%)
$
249.5
$
353.3
(29.4
%)
Connected Fitness
$
3.2
$
4.8
(33.0
%)
$
19.2
$
38.2
(49.7
%)
Revenue (in millions)
$
119.0
$
148.2
(19.7
%)
$
527.1
$
692.2
(23.9
%)
Net Loss (in millions)
$
(65.0
)
$
(44.9
)
(44.6
%)
$
(152.6
)
$
(194.2
)
21.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) 1
$
2.8
$
3.5
(20.0
%)
$
(8.7
)
$
(23.3
)
62.7
%
Outlook for The First Quarter of 2024
Outlook For Quarter Ending March 31, 2024
(in millions)
Revenue
$
113
$
121
Net Loss
$
(15
)
$
(10
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and Amortization
$
5
$
5
Amortization of Content Assets
$
5
$
5
Interest Expense
$
2
$
2
Equity-Based Compensation
$
5
$
5
Other Adjustment Items
$
(2
)
$
(2
)
Total Adjustments
$
15
$
15
Adjusted EBITDA 1
-
$
5
1 A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
BODi will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET on Monday, March 11, 2024, to discuss its financial results and matters other than past results, such as guidance. To participate in the live call, please dial (833) 470-1428 (U.S. & Canada), or +1 (929) 526-1599 (all other locations) and provide the conference identification number: 485492. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.
A replay of the call will be available until March 18, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 (U.S. & Canada), or + 44 (204) 525-0658 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 109802.
After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for one year.
About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, BODi helps people feel great while they pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being.
Ticker Symbol Changed to BODi
On March 4, 2024, the Company transitioned its stock ticker from "BODY" to "BODi" on the NYSE, in line with its rebrand from Beachbody to BODi. There were no changes made to the CUSIP or the stock's listing status on the NYSE.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release of The Beachbody Company, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," and similar terms) contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.
Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", "plans", "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2024 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (restricted cash of $0.1 million and $0.0 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
$
33,409
$
80,091
Restricted short-term investments
4,250
-
Inventory
24,976
54,060
Prepaid expenses
10,715
13,055
Other current assets
45,923
39,248
Total current assets
119,273
186,454
Property and equipment, net
45,055
74,147
Content assets, net
21,359
34,888
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
85,166
133,370
Right-of-use assets, net
3,063
5,030
Other assets
2,923
9,506
Total assets
$
276,839
$
443,395
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,659
$
17,940
Accrued expenses
42,147
64,430
Deferred revenue
97,169
95,587
Current portion of lease liabilities
1,835
2,150
Current portion of Term Loan
8,068
1,250
Other current liabilities
5,325
3,283
Total current liabilities
165,203
184,640
Term Loan
21,491
39,735
Long-term lease liabilities, net
1,425
3,318
Deferred tax liabilities, net
10
181
Other liabilities
5,950
3,979
Total liabilities
194,079
231,853
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares
Class A: 3,978,356 and 3,418,237 shares issued and
1
1
Class X: 2,729,003 and 2,825,006 shares issued and
1
1
Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
654,657
630,738
Accumulated deficit
(571,876
)
(419,235
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(23
)
37
Total stockholders' equity
82,760
211,542
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
276,839
$
443,395
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Digital
$
64,044
$
68,685
$
258,370
$
300,673
Nutrition and other
51,781
74,735
249,510
353,331
Connected fitness
3,185
4,746
19,229
38,195
Total revenue
119,010
148,166
527,109
692,199
Cost of revenue:
Digital
17,210
15,510
64,942
66,419
Nutrition and other
24,230
37,491
109,170
164,753
Connected fitness
3,598
10,544
29,910
91,454
Total cost of revenue
45,038
63,545
204,022
322,626
Gross profit
73,972
84,621
323,087
369,573
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
59,952
73,774
282,147
359,987
Enterprise technology and development
17,782
20,847
74,407
104,363
General and administrative
13,570
19,237
57,932
78,426
Restructuring
(53
)
-
6,497
10,047
Impairment of goodwill
40,000
-
40,000
-
Impairment of intangible assets
3,092
18,907
3,092
19,907
Total operating expenses
134,343
132,765
464,075
572,730
Operating loss
(60,371
)
(48,144
)
(140,988
)
(203,157
)
Other income (expense)
Loss on partial debt extinguishment
-
-
(3,168
)
-
Impairment of other investment
(4,000
)
-
(4,000
)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,175
3,626
2,679
8,322
Interest expense
(2,101
)
(2,194
)
(8,874
)
(3,368
)
Other income, net
196
262
1,747
958
Loss before income taxes
(65,101
)
(46,450
)
(152,604
)
(197,245
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
62
1,517
(37
)
3,053
Net loss
$
(65,039
)
$
(44,933
)
$
(152,641
)
$
(194,192
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(10.31
)
$
(7.28
)
$
(24.47
)
$
(31.58
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
6,307
6,168
6,239
6,150
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(152,641
)
$
(194,192
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Impairment of goodwill
40,000
-
Impairment of intangible assets
3,092
19,907
Impairment of other investments
4,000
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
39,573
74,848
Amortization of content assets
23,755
24,276
Provision for inventory and inventory purchase commitments
10,561
39,757
Realized losses on hedging derivative financial instruments
222
108
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(2,679
)
(8,322
)
Equity-based compensation
23,891
17,620
Deferred income taxes
(191
)
(2,961
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,899
733
Paid-in-kind interest expense
1,310
598
Loss on partial debt extinguishment
3,168
-
Change in lease assets
1,967
-
Other non-cash items
-
1,219
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Inventory
17,508
41,510
Content assets
(10,226
)
(19,787
)
Prepaid expenses
2,340
2,806
Other assets
(4,438
)
4,241
Accounts payable
(7,103
)
(26,705
)
Accrued expenses
(20,293
)
(8,673
)
Deferred revenue
2,163
(9,563
)
Other liabilities
(415
)
(4,593
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(22,537
)
(47,173
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,576
)
(26,493
)
Investment in restricted short-term investments
(4,250
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,826
)
(26,493
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
3,162
Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards
-
(308
)
Debt borrowings
-
50,000
Debt repayments
(17,000
)
(625
)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares in the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
553
-
Tax withholdings payments for vesting of restricted stock
(2,178
)
(183
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
-
(4,485
)
Proceeds from issuance of Equity Offering, net of issuance costs
4,908
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(13,717
)
47,561
Effect of exchange rates on cash
398
(858
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(46,682
)
(26,963
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
80,091
107,054
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
33,409
$
80,091
|The Beachbody Company, Inc.
|Non GAAP Information
We use Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure, to supplement our results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance, as it is similar to measures reported by our public competitors and is regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.
We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), equity-based compensation, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company's business as described in the reconciliation below.
We include this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by management to evaluate BODi's core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because they are non-cash (for example, in the case of depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and equity-based compensation) or are not related to our underlying business performance (for example, in the case of restructuring costs, interest income and expense).
The table below presents our Adjusted EBITDA reconciled to our net loss, the closest GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss
$
(65,039
)
$
(44,933
)
$
(152,641
)
$
(194,192
)
Adjusted for:
Impairment of goodwill
40,000
-
40,000
-
Impairment of intangible assets
3,092
18,907
3,092
19,907
Impairment of other investment
4,000
-
4,000
-
Loss on partial debt extinguishment (1)
-
-
3,168
-
Depreciation and amortization
8,178
15,990
39,573
74,848
Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
57
30
179
492
Amortization of content assets
7,268
5,603
23,755
24,276
Interest expense
2,101
2,194
8,874
3,368
Income tax provision (benefit)
(62
)
(1,517
)
37
(3,053
)
Equity-based compensation
4,739
4,454
23,891
17,620
Employee incentives, expected to be settled in equity (2)
-
5,466
(5,466
)
5,466
Inventory net realizable value adjustment (3)
-
1,295
-
24,864
Restructuring and platform consolidation costs (4)
(53
)
-
7,169
11,718
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(1,175
)
(3,626
)
(2,679
)
(8,322
)
Non-operating (5)
(309
)
(320
)
(1,649
)
(257
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,797
$
3,543
$
(8,697
)
$
(23,265
)
1 Represents the loss related to the $15.0 million partial debt prepayment that the Company made on July 24, 2023.
2 The non-cash charge for employee incentives which were expected to be settled in equity was recorded and included in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation during the year ended December 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we reclassified the non-cash charge from employee incentives expected to be settled in equity to equity-based compensation because we settled certain employee incentives with restricted stock unit awards during the period.
3 Represents a non-cash expense to reduce the carrying value of our connected fitness inventory and related future commitments. This adjustment was included during the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, because of its unusual magnitude due to disruptions in the connected fitness market.
4 Includes restructuring expense and personnel costs associated with executing our key growth priorities during the year ended December 31, 2023, and with the consolidation of our digital platforms during the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The costs primarily relates to termination benefits related to headcount reductions.
5 Primarily includes interest income.
