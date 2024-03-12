Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
12.03.2024
BROADPEAK SA: BT Group and Broadpeak Partner on New Multicast Technology to Enhance Live Video Streaming

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: BT Group and Broadpeak Partner on New Multicast Technology to Enhance Live Video Streaming 
12-March-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
BT Group and Broadpeak Partner on New Multicast Technology to Enhance Live Video Streaming 
 
Leveraging Broadpeak's Multicast ABR technology, BT Group's MAUD solution will enhance live video streaming quality and 
reliability, and reduce content delivery costs 
 
London, UK and CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - March 12, 2024 - BT Group and Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content 
delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced 
today that they are teaming up on a new solution for live video streaming. Powered by Broadpeak's nanoCDNT multicast 
ABR (mABR) solution, BT Group's new Multicast-Assisted Unicast Delivery (MAUD) solution will enable more reliable, 
efficient and sustainable live video streaming, with outstanding quality. A number of major broadcasters and content 
companies are expected to trial this breakthrough solution in 2024." 
 
"As more live events move online - or to online only - we are already seeing a big increase in traffic. MAUD is a 
revolutionary development in how we deliver content over the internet. It will improve video streaming experiences for 
viewers, delivering a more reliable, consistent picture and will increase content delivery efficiency for broadcasters 
and video service providers," said Howard Watson, chief security and networks officer at BT Group. "We're excited to 
partner with Broadpeak, a technology provider with a successful track record for multicast ABR innovation and 
deployments, to leverage their technology as part of the MAUD solution." 
 
Broadpeak is providing BT Group with components to create the world's first MAUD-enabled network, including its nanoCDN 
mABR, a proven and widely deployed solution across the world for video streaming. The nanoCDN will integrate into BT 
Group's consumer smart hub routers and leverage multicast capabilities to group individual streams together in the 
network core, before converting them back to unicast at the edge for consumption by player applications on end-user 
devices. With MAUD, video service providers can serve millions of viewers with a single stream, improving content 
delivery efficiency and reducing costs for broadcasters, CDNs, and internet service providers. 
 
MAUD's unique architecture takes mABR one step further by integrating seamlessly with content provider player 
applications, eliminating the need to modify customers' apps. Using up to 50% less bandwidth during peak events, MAUD 
reduces energy usage through the reduction of the number of deployed caches. And by efficiently delivering live video 
streaming, it allows broadcasters and video service providers to deliver a higher quality of experience. 
 
"We are very excited to support BT Group with the launch of such an impressive live video streaming initiative," said 
Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "MAUD answers the critical requirements for enhanced video quality, simpler content 
delivery, and increased sustainability, making it a game changer for broadcasters and video service providers." 
 
More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv. 
 
About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv) 
Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers 
deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of 
movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type 
of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with 
superior quality of experience. 
 
Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching 
capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. 
 
Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK) 
 
About BT Group 
BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, 
solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services 
to customers across 180 countries. 
 
BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers 
companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned 
subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communications providers across 
the UK. 
 
British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses 
and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.bt.com 
/about 
 
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. 
 
 
 
 
BT: 
T?l: 0800 9177550 
https://www.bt.com/media-enquiries 
 
Agency Contact:     Company Contact:          Broadpeak 
Moe Lokat        Elodie Levrel            3771 boulevard des Alliés, 
202 Communications   Communications Director       35 510 Cesson-Sevigne 
Tel: +44 7973 306039  Tel: +1 347 270 6733        France 
Email: moe@202comms.com Email: elodie.levrel@broadpeak.tv  www.broadpeak.tv

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 24 03-12 Broadpeak BT Group PR FINAL-Vdef 

Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1855925 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1855925 12-March-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024

