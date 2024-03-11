ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NW Geosynthetics Inc., doing business as ACF West Inc. ACF West is a leading distributor of geosynthetic materials and provider of soil stabilization solutions with six locations in the western United States.

"We are excited to grow our geosynthetics footprint across the western United States through the addition of ACF West. Together with their talented team, we will extend our distribution reach and enhance our geosynthetic product and service offerings throughout the region," said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. "Additionally, their expertise in engineered solutions will enable us to provide our customers with access to a wider range of capabilities."

Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, the ACF West team has offered their municipality, contractor and DOT customers solutions for geosynthetics, erosion control, stormwater management and terrain stabilization for over three decades. Their experienced and knowledgeable staff operates from six facilities located in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah.

"ACF West is a highly trusted geosynthetic material distributor with a longstanding and loyal customer base. We believe that ACF West's product and service offerings are an excellent complement to our existing business, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Core & Main family," said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main.

Susan Schmidt, president of ACF West, shared, "I am extremely proud of this company that my late husband Dick and I built together. He was a pioneer in the geosynthetics industry, and we are genuinely excited to partner with Core & Main, a forward-thinking company that shares our commitment to superior service, employee well-being and innovation. I feel confident this new chapter as part of Core & Main will honor the legacy established by Dick and our family and will provide meaningful opportunities for the growth and development of our team members as we continue building on the company's success well into the future."

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide®. As a leading specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, Core & Main provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. With approximately 320 locations across the U.S., the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main's 4,500 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and reliable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning Core & Main's financial and operating outlook, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "outlook," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "preliminary," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Robyn Bradbury, 314-995-9116

InvestorRelations@CoreandMain.com

Media Relations:

Jennifer Noonan, 314-750-9670

Jennifer.Noonan@CoreandMain.com