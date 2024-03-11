Oracle Corporation: Oracle Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Q3 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.85, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share up 16% to $1.41

Q3 Total Revenue $13.3 billion, up 7% in both USD and constant currency

Q3 Total Remaining Performance Obligations up 29% to $80 billion

Q3 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $5.1 billion, up 25% in USD, up 24% in constant currency

Q3 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.8 billion, up 49% in both USD and constant currency

Q3 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $3.3 billion, up 14% in both USD and constant currency

Q3 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.8 billion, up 18% in both USD and constant currency

Q3 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.8 billion, up 21% in USD, up 20% in constant currency

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 20 24 Q3 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 7% year-over-year in both USD and constant currency to $13.3 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 12% in USD and up 11% in constant currency to $10.0 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 3% in both USD and constant currency to $1.3 billion .

Q3 GAAP operating income was $3.8 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.8 billion, up 12% in both USD and constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 28%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 44% . GAAP net income was $2.4 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $4.0 billion, up 18% in both USD and constant currency. Q3 GAAP earnings per share was $0.85 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.41, up 16% in both USD and constant currency.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.9 billion. Over the last twelve months, operating cash flow was $18.2 billion and free cash flow was $12.3 billion.

"Large new cloud infrastructure contracts signed in Q3 drove Oracle's total Remaining Performance Obligations up 29% to over $80 billion-an all-time record," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "We expect to continue receiving large contracts reserving cloud infrastructure capacity because the demand for our Gen2 AI infrastructure substantially exceeds supply-despite the fact we are opening new and expanding existing cloud datacenters very, very rapidly. We expect that 43% of our current $80 billion of Remaining Performance Obligations will be recognized as revenue over the next four quarters, and that our Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure business will remain in a hypergrowth phase-up 53% in Q3-for the foreseeable future."

"In Q3, Oracle finished moving the majority of Cerner customers to Oracle's Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "In Q4, Oracle will start delivering its completely new Ambulatory Clinic Cloud Application Suite to these same customers. This new AI-driven system features an integrated voice interface called the Clinical Digital Assistant that automatically generates doctors' notes and updates Electronic Health Records-saving precious time and improving health data accuracy. The delivery of this revolutionary new healthcare technology will enable the rapid modernization of our customers' health systems over the coming year, and transform Cerner and Oracle Health into a high-growth business for years to come."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2024, with a payment date of April 24, 2024.

ORACLE CORPORATION

















Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)





February 29, % of February 28, % of (Decrease) in Constant





2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 9,963 75 % $ 8,923 72 % 12 % 11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 1,256 9 % 1,288 10 % (3 %) (3 %)



Hardware 754 6 % 811 7 % (7 %) (7 %)



Services 1,307 10 % 1,376 11 % (5 %) (5 %)



Total revenues 13,280 100 % 12,398 100 % 7 % 7 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 2,452 18 % 1,980 16 % 24 % 24 %



Hardware 217 2 % 244 2 % (11 %) (11 %)



Services 1,200 9 % 1,215 10 % (1 %) (1 %)



Sales and marketing 2,042 15 % 2,150 18 % (5 %) (6 %)



Research and development 2,248 17 % 2,146 17 % 5 % 5 %



General and administrative 377 3 % 402 3 % (6 %) (7 %)



Amortization of intangible assets 749 6 % 886 7 % (15 %) (15 %)



Acquisition related and other 155 1 % 37 0 % 317 % 317 %



Restructuring 90 1 % 78 1 % 15 % 14 %



Total operating expenses 9,530 72 % 9,138 74 % 4 % 4 %

OPERATING INCOME 3,750 28 % 3,260 26 % 15 % 15 %



Interest expense (876) (6 %) (908) (7 %) (3 %) (3 %)



Non-operating expenses, net (9) 0 % (134) (1 %) (94 %) (93 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,865 22 % 2,218 18 % 29 % 29 %



Provision for income taxes 464 4 % 322 3 % 44 % 44 %

NET INCOME $ 2,401 18 % $ 1,896 15 % 27 % 26 %



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.87

$ 0.70









Diluted $ 0.85

$ 0.68







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,748

2,698









Diluted 2,819

2,776

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended February 29, 2024 compared with the corresponding prior year period had no impact to our total revenues, total operating expenses and operating income.





















ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Three Months Ended

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase

(Decrease) in

Constant

Currency (2)





February 29,





February 29,



February 28,





February 28,

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







2024





2024



2023





2023









GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 13,280

$ -

$ 13,280



$ 12,398

$ -

$ 12,398

7 % 7 % 7 % 7 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 9,530

$ (2,042)

$ 7,488



$ 9,138

$ (1,925)

$ 7,213

4 % 4 % 4 % 3 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

1,048

(1,048)

-



924

(924)

-

13 % * 13 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

749

(749)

-



886

(886)

-

(15 %) * (15 %) *



Acquisition related and other

155

(155)

-



37

(37)

-

317 % * 317 % *



Restructuring

90

(90)

-



78

(78)

-

15 % * 14 % *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 3,750

$ 2,042

$ 5,792



$ 3,260

$ 1,925

$ 5,185

15 % 12 % 15 % 12 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

28 %





44 %



26 %





42 %

194 bp. 179 bp. 194 bp. 183 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 464

$ 461

$ 925



$ 322

$ 439

$ 761

44 % 22 % 44 % 21 %

NET INCOME

$ 2,401

$ 1,581

$ 3,982



$ 1,896

$ 1,486

$ 3,382

27 % 18 % 26 % 18 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.85





$ 1.41



$ 0.68





$ 1.22

25 % 16 % 24 % 16 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,819

-

2,819



2,776

-

2,776

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 %





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















February 29, 2024



February 28, 2023

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 138

$ (138)

$ -



$ 114

$ (114)

$ -













Hardware

6

(6)

-



5

(5)

-













Services

45

(45)

-



39

(39)

-













Sales and marketing

179

(179)

-



158

(158)

-













Research and development

584

(584)

-



517

(517)

-













General and administrative

96

(96)

-



91

(91)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 1,048

$ (1,048)

$ -



$ 924

$ (924)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 29, 2024 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2024

$ 739



































Fiscal 2025

2,303



































Fiscal 2026

1,639



































Fiscal 2027

672



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Fiscal 2029

561



































Thereafter

1,080



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 7,629











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 16.2% and 14.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.9% and 18.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful







































ORACLE CORPORATION

















Q3 FISCAL 2024 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Nine Months Ended

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)





February 29, % of February 28, % of (Decrease) in Constant





2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 29,149 75 % $ 25,938 72 % 12 % 11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 3,243 8 % 3,627 10 % (11 %) (11 %)



Hardware 2,224 6 % 2,424 7 % (8 %) (9 %)



Services 4,058 11 % 4,129 11 % (2 %) (2 %)



Total revenues 38,674 100 % 36,118 100 % 7 % 6 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 6,905 18 % 5,606 16 % 23 % 22 %



Hardware 649 2 % 780 2 % (17 %) (18 %)



Services 3,665 9 % 3,448 10 % 6 % 6 %



Sales and marketing 6,161 16 % 6,544 18 % (6 %) (7 %)



Research and development 6,689 17 % 6,397 18 % 5 % 4 %



General and administrative 1,146 3 % 1,179 3 % (3 %) (4 %)



Amortization of intangible assets 2,267 6 % 2,712 7 % (16 %) (16 %)



Acquisition related and other 214 0 % 140 0 % 53 % 52 %



Restructuring 311 1 % 359 1 % (13 %) (14 %)



Total operating expenses 28,007 72 % 27,165 75 % 3 % 3 %

OPERATING INCOME 10,667 28 % 8,953 25 % 19 % 17 %



Interest expense (2,636) (7 %) (2,550) (7 %) 3 % 3 %



Non-operating expenses, net (72) 0 % (386) (2 %) (81 %) (82 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,959 21 % 6,017 16 % 32 % 29 %



Provision for income taxes 636 2 % 833 2 % (24 %) (25 %)

NET INCOME $ 7,323 19 % $ 5,184 14 % 41 % 38 %



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 2.67

$ 1.93









Diluted $ 2.60

$ 1.88







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,741

2,692









Diluted 2,820

2,757

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the nine months ended February 29, 2024 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.





















ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q3 FISCAL 2024 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Nine Months Ended

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase

(Decrease)

in Constant

Currency (2)





February 29,





February 29,



February 28,





February 28,

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







2024





2024



2023





2023









GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 38,674

$ -

$ 38,674



$ 36,118

$ -

$ 36,118

7 % 7 % 6 % 6 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 28,007

$ (5,719)

$ 22,288



$ 27,165

$ (5,794)

$ 21,371

3 % 4 % 3 % 4 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

2,927

(2,927)

-



2,583

(2,583)

-

13 % * 13 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

2,267

(2,267)

-



2,712

(2,712)

-

(16 %) * (16 %) *



Acquisition related and other

214

(214)

-



140

(140)

-

53 % * 52 % *



Restructuring

311

(311)

-



359

(359)

-

(13 %) * (14 %) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 10,667

$ 5,719

$ 16,386



$ 8,953

$ 5,794

$ 14,747

19 % 11 % 17 % 10 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

28 %





42 %



25 %





41 %

279 bp. 154 bp. 260 bp. 147 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 636

$ 1,939

$ 2,575



$ 833

$ 1,457

$ 2,290

(24 %) 12 % (25 %) 11 %

NET INCOME

$ 7,323

$ 3,780

$ 11,103



$ 5,184

$ 4,337

$ 9,521

41 % 17 % 38 % 15 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 2.60





$ 3.94



$ 1.88





$ 3.45

38 % 14 % 35 % 13 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,820

-

2,820



2,757

-

2,757

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 %





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

















February 29, 2024



February 28, 2023

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 386

$ (386)

$ -



$ 319

$ (319)

$ -













Hardware

17

(17)

-



13

(13)

-













Services

123

(123)

-



99

(99)

-













Sales and marketing

488

(488)

-



433

(433)

-













Research and development

1,642

(1,642)

-



1,448

(1,448)

-













General and administrative

271

(271)

-



271

(271)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 2,927

$ (2,927)

$ -



$ 2,583

$ (2,583)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 29, 2024 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2024

$ 739



































Fiscal 2025

2,303



































Fiscal 2026

1,639



































Fiscal 2027

672



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Fiscal 2029

561



































Thereafter

1,080



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 7,629











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 8.0% and 13.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.8% and 19.4% in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the first nine months of fiscal 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful













































ORACLE CORPORATION













Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















February 29, May 31,





2024 2023 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,481

$ 9,765



Marketable securities 423

422



Trade receivables, net 7,297

6,915



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,862

3,902





Total Current Assets 21,063

21,004

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 19,117

17,069



Intangible assets, net 7,629

9,837



Goodwill, net 62,222

62,261



Deferred tax assets 12,688

12,226



Other non-current assets 14,363

11,987





Total Non-Current Assets 116,019

113,380

TOTAL ASSETS $ 137,082

$ 134,384

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, current $ 5,510

$ 4,061



Accounts payable 1,658

1,204



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,796

2,053



Deferred revenues 8,931

8,970



Other current liabilities 6,990

6,802





Total Current Liabilities 24,885

23,090

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 82,470

86,420



Income taxes payable 10,451

11,077



Deferred tax liabilities 4,483

5,772



Other non-current liabilities 8,611

6,469





Total Non-Current Liabilities 106,015

109,738

Stockholders' Equity 6,182

1,556

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 137,082

$ 134,384

















ORACLE CORPORATION











Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions)















Nine Months Ended



February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 7,323

$ 5,184

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 2,318

1,810

Amortization of intangible assets 2,267

2,712

Deferred income taxes (1,755)

(1,253)

Stock-based compensation 2,927

2,583

Other, net 631

487

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







(Increase) decrease in trade receivables, net (409)

460

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 457

515

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (682)

(783)

Decrease in income taxes payable (788)

(453)

Increase in deferred revenues 303

256

Net cash provided by operating activities 12,592

11,518

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (674)

(921)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 207

552

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59)

(27,721)

Capital expenditures (4,068)

(6,782)

Net cash used for investing activities (4,594)

(34,872)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (1,050)

(1,150)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 454

759

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (1,865)

(1,040)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (3,289)

(2,586)

Proceeds from issuances of commercial paper, net of repayments 936

1,874

Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs -

33,494

Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings (3,500)

(21,050)

Other, net 34

49

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (8,280)

10,350

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2)

(160)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (284)

(13,164)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,765

21,383

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,481

$ 8,219















ORACLE CORPORATION Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 10,542 $ 15,073 $ 15,503 $ 17,165 $ 17,745 $ 17,039 $ 18,239

























Capital Expenditures (5,168) (6,678) (8,205) (8,695) (8,290) (6,935) (5,981)

























Free Cash Flow $ 5,374 $ 8,395 $ 7,298 $ 8,470 $ 9,455 $ 10,104 $ 12,258

























Operating Cash Flow % Growth over prior year (31 %) 47 % 49 % 80 % 68 % 13 % 18 %

























Free Cash Flow % Growth over prior year (57 %) 18 % 11 % 68 % 76 % 20 % 68 %















































GAAP Net Income $ 5,808 $ 8,797 $ 8,373 $ 8,503 $ 9,375 $ 10,137 $ 10,642

























Operating Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 182 % 171 % 185 % 202 % 189 % 168 % 171 %

























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 93 % 95 % 87 % 100 % 101 % 100 % 115 %















































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from

operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant

to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.







































ORACLE CORPORATION

Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)





































Fiscal 2023









Fiscal 2024





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services $ 3,579 $ 3,813 $ 4,053 $ 4,437 $ 15,881

$ 4,635 $ 4,775 $ 5,054

$ 14,464



License support 4,838 4,785 4,870 4,933 19,426

4,912 4,864 4,909

14,685



Cloud services and license support 8,417 8,598 8,923 9,370 35,307

9,547 9,639 9,963

29,149



Cloud license and on-premise license 904 1,435 1,288 2,152 5,779

809 1,178 1,256

3,243



Hardware 763 850 811 850 3,274

714 756 754

2,224



Services 1,361 1,392 1,376 1,465 5,594

1,383 1,368 1,307

4,058



Total revenues

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954

$ 12,453 $ 12,941 $ 13,280

$ 38,674

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services 45 % 43 % 45 % 54 % 47 %

30 % 25 % 25 %

26 %



License support (1 %) (2 %) 0 % 4 % 0 %

2 % 2 % 1 %

1 %



Cloud services and license support 14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %

13 % 12 % 12 %

12 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 11 % 16 % 0 % (15 %) (2 %)

(10 %) (18 %) (3 %)

(11 %)



Hardware 0 % 11 % 2 % (1 %) 3 %

(6 %) (11 %) (7 %)

(8 %)



Services 74 % 74 % 74 % 76 % 75 %

2 % (2 %) (5 %)

(2 %)



Total revenues

18 % 18 % 18 % 17 % 18 %

9 % 5 % 7 %

7 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services 50 % 48 % 48 % 55 % 50 %

29 % 24 % 24 %

25 %



License support 4 % 4 % 3 % 6 % 4 %

0 % 0 % 1 %

0 %



Cloud services and license support 20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %

12 % 11 % 11 %

11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 19 % 23 % 4 % (14 %) 2 %

(11 %) (19 %) (3 %)

(11 %)



Hardware 5 % 16 % 4 % 1 % 6 %

(8 %) (12 %) (7 %)

(9 %)



Services 84 % 83 % 80 % 78 % 81 %

1 % (3 %) (5 %)

(2 %)



Total revenues

23 % 25 % 21 % 18 % 22 %

8 % 4 % 7 %

6 %

































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES



























BY ECOSYSTEM

























Applications cloud services and license support $ 4,016 $ 4,080 $ 4,166 $ 4,390 $ 16,651

$ 4,471 $ 4,474 $ 4,584

$ 13,529



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,401 4,518 4,757 4,980 18,656

5,076 5,165 5,379

15,620



Total cloud services and license support revenues

$ 8,417 $ 8,598 $ 8,923 $ 9,370 $ 35,307

$ 9,547 $ 9,639 $ 9,963

$ 29,149

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications cloud services and license support 32 % 30 % 31 % 36 % 32 %

11 % 10 % 10 %

10 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 2 % 3 % 7 % 14 % 6 %

15 % 14 % 13 %

14 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues

14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %

13 % 12 % 12 %

12 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications cloud services and license support 37 % 35 % 33 % 37 % 35 %

11 % 9 % 10 %

10 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 7 % 9 % 10 % 15 % 10 %

14 % 12 % 13 %

13 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues

20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %

12 % 11 % 11 %

11 %

































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas

$ 7,192 $ 7,786 $ 7,671 $ 8,577 $ 31,226

$ 7,841 $ 8,067 $ 8,270

$ 24,177



Europe/Middle East/Africa

2,691 2,895 3,067 3,457 12,109

3,005 3,170 3,316

9,491



Asia Pacific

1,562 1,594 1,660 1,803 6,619

1,607 1,704 1,694

5,006



Total revenues

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954

$ 12,453 $ 12,941 $ 13,280

$ 38,674































































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.













(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information

to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this

information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States

dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023 and 2022 for the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 constant currency growth rate calculations presented,

respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.









































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods. Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

SOURCE Oracle Corporation