Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the fourth quarter in which we generated $0.56 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made three new investments and received four full repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $209 million at fair value. On January 13, 2024, we declared our 2024 first quarter monthly dividend of $0.50 per share in the aggregate which represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 13%."



























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS























($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





















































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.92 $0.56

$1.88 $0.35

$12.33 $1.96

$4.20 $1.08 Net realized gain on investments

0.70 0.11

- -

0.70 0.11

- - Net unrealized (loss) gain included in earnings

(0.22) (0.03)

0.30 0.05

2.59 0.41

(0.52) (0.13) Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.11) (0.02)

- -

(0.17) (0.03)

- - Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.29 $0.62

$2.18 $0.41

15.45 2.46

3.68 0.95 Distributions

(3.55) (0.51)

(3.51) (0.66)

(11.77) (1.88)

(4.28) (1.11) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

- -

- -

- -

- 0.03 Net asset value

108.0 $15.21

80.3 $14.64

108.0 $15.21

80.3 $14.64 Weighted average shares outstanding



6,953,190



5,344,720



6,273,882



3,869,643





























(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investments at fair value

$208.6

$157.5 Total assets

$211.2

$174.4 Net assets

$108.0

$80.3 Shares outstanding

7,102,136

5,483,433 Net asset value per share

$15.21

$14.64













Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 New investments

$20.9

$89.4 Repayments of investments

(24.9)

(42.3) Net activity

($4.0)

$47.1













As of

As of



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Number of portfolio company investments

39

25 Number of debt investments

37

24









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2) Cash

11.8 %

11.0 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

- Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

12.5 %

11.4 %









Weighted average yield on total investments (3) Cash

11.2 %

10.7 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

- Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.9 %

11.1 %











(2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $7.1 million and $23.4 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $3.2 million and $11.0 million, respectively, net of $1.1 million and $4.1 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $2.8 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.4 million and $1.4 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.7 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gains incentive fees of less than $0.1 million and $0.3 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.4 million and $8.2 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.4 million, other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $1.3 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.5), respectively.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, net investment income was $3.9 million and $12.3 million, or $0.56 and $1.96 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,953,190 and 6,273,882, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($0.2) million and $2.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.3 million and $15.5 million, or $0.62 and $2.46 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,953,190 and 6,273,882, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On February 1, 2022, the Company entered into a revolving credit and security agreement with Signature Bank as subsequently amended (the "Commitment Facility"). On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the FDIC and on March 12, 2023, the FDIC created Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. ("Signature Bridge") to take over the operations of Signature Bank. Signature Bridge serviced the Commitment Facility until October 23, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman Sachs") became the servicer under the Commitment Facility. The Company's amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Goldman Sachs (as amended from time to time) matured on December 31, 2023 and was fully repaid, including all accrued interest, on December 22, 2023.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $98.0 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 11, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 243,675

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 7,582

Equity Add-On Investment

October 16, 2023

Equine Network, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine industry

$ 431,401

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

October 31, 2023

2X LLC*

Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-service

$ 659,771

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

November 15, 2023

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services

$ 16,225

Unsecured Convertible Bond Add-On Investment

November 30, 2023

Axis Portable Air, LLC*

Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment rental company

$ 2,500,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

December 5, 2023

Amika OpCo LLC*

Branded haircare platform

$ 1,152,465

Senior Secured?-?First Lien New Investment

December 7, 2023

evolv Consulting, LLC

Digital transformation consulting firm

$ 5,156,250

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 1,250,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 266,927

Equity New Investment

December 12, 2023

AdCellerant LLC

Provider of outsourced digital marketing software and services

$ 5,719,319

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 802,995

Revolver Commitment















$ 437,006

Equity New Investment

December 21, 2023

Michelli, LLC

Provider of test and measurement services and equipment

$ 1,342,685

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 2,983,923

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 994,641

Revolver Commitment















$ 266,062

Equity

* Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended December 31, 2023:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

November 30, 2023

Axis Portable Air, LLC*

Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment rental company

$ 1,509,146

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Full Repayment

November 30, 2023

Archer Systems, LLC*

Provider of mass tort settlement administrative solutions

$ 7,834,418

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Full Realization

December 21, 2023

International Designs Holdings LLC*

Distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances and architectural specialty products

$ 1,296,416

$ 841,075

Equity Full Repayment

December 22, 2023

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 4,816,367

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 2,750,450

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 1,265,924

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 779,098

$ -

Senior Secured?-?First Lien

* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 11, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 9, 2024

Morgan Electrical Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc.*

Provider of commercial electrical services

$ 12,854

Senior Secured?-?First Lien Add-On Investment

January 12, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 28,813

Equity Add-On Investment

January 31, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 12,637

Equity Add-On Investment

February 28, 2024

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services

$ 38,984

Unsecured Convertible Bond New Investment

March 11, 2024

Exec Connect Intermediate LLC

Facilitator of executive-level in-person events and remote peer-to-peer industry insights

$ 1,746,286

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 254,005

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 158,753

Revolver Commitment















$ 77,109

Equity New Investment

March 11, 2024

Titan Meter Bidco Corp.

Provider of liquid metering products and integrated solutions to the energy infrastructure sector

$ 7,696,671

Senior Secured?-?First Lien















$ 810,176

Revolver Commitment















$ 395,667

Equity

* Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

January 8, 2024

Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC*

Provider of plumbing solutions.

$ 6,818,700

Senior Secured?-?First Lien

* Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 11, 2024 was $103.7 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 13, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February, and March 2024, as follows:

















Stellus Private Credit BDC

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 1/13/2024

1/15/2024

1/31/2024

$ 0.1666 1/13/2024

2/1/2024

2/29/2024

$ 0.1666 1/13/2024

3/1/2024

3/29/2024

$ 0.1666

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since December 31, 2023, the Company sold 191,580 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.21 per share for aggregate proceeds of $2.9 million, which included less than $0.1 million of Organizational Expense Allocation pursuant to Subscription Agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Since December 31, 2023, the Company also issued 23,235 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.4 million under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $206,513,758 and $158,022,677, respectively)

$ 208,574,078

$ 157,504,755 Cash and cash equivalents



593,685



15,469,823 Interest receivable



1,495,581



1,030,274 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



126,539



165,638 Deferred offering costs



72,875



54,394 Related party receivable



162,455



9,620 Prepaid expenses



127,019



133,004 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



71,105



26,996 Total Assets

$ 211,223,337

$ 174,394,504 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 97,031,517

$ 79,448,134 Short-term loan payable



-



11,250,000 Dividends payable



3,551,068



1,809,533 Unearned revenue



897,538



539,634 Income incentive fee payable



439,854



328,196 Capital gains incentive fee payable



261,684



- Interest payable



367,093



563,241 Administrative services payable



124,958



66,064 Income tax payable



182,489



7,471 Deferred tax liability



167,865



- Other accrued expenses and liabilities



177,249



119,274 Total Liabilities

$ 103,201,315

$ 94,131,547 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 108,022,022

$ 80,262,957 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 7,102,136 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 71,021

$ 54,834 Paid-in capital



104,810,048



80,950,845 Total distributable earnings (loss)



3,140,953



(742,722) Net Assets

$ 108,022,022

$ 80,262,957 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 211,223,337

$ 174,394,504 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.21

$ 14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 INVESTMENT INCOME

















Interest income

$ 22,760,669

$ 7,804,783

$ - Other income



601,776



152,173



- Total Investment Income

$ 23,362,445

$ 7,956,956

$ - OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees

$ 2,833,601

$ 1,335,054

$ - Income incentive fees



2,097,153



686,398



- Capital gains incentive fee



261,684



-



- Professional fees



670,800



447,045



70,800 Organization costs



1,000



90,184



416,553 Amortization of deferred offering costs



165,937



240,152



- Administrative services expenses



417,573



226,489



- Trustees' fees



160,000



158,000



42,000 Insurance expense



81,438



82,045



- Valuation fees



40,324



5,519



- Interest expense and other fees



8,225,528



2,312,701



- Income tax expense



44,925



7,471



- Other general and administrative expenses



142,294



120,343



3,492 Total Operating Expenses

$ 15,142,257

$ 5,711,401

$ 532,845 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (4,101,044)

$ (1,952,196)

$ - Net Operating Expenses

$ 11,041,213

$ 3,759,205

$ 532,845 Net Investment Income

$ 12,321,232

$ 4,197,751

$ (532,845) Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 841,075

$ -

$ - Net realized gain on foreign currency translation



24,343



1,950



- Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments



(142,988)



-



- Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



2,566,523



(538,883)



- Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations



11,719



20,961



- Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments



(167,865)



-



- Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 15,454,039

$ 3,681,779

$ (532,845) Net Investment Income Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ 1.96

$ 1.08

$ N/A Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ 2.46

$ 0.95

$ N/A Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding?-?basic and diluted



6,273,882



3,869,643



N/A Distributions Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$ 1.88

$ 1.11

$ N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS



































Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2020

-

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Net investment loss

-



-



-



(532,845)



(532,845) Balances at December 31, 2021

-

$ -

$ -

$ (532,845)

$ (532,845) Net investment income

-



-



-



4,197,751



4,197,751 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



1,950



1,950 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



(538,883)



(538,883) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



20,961



20,961 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(388,214)



388,214



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(4,279,870)



(4,279,870) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

5,483,433



54,834



81,339,059



-



81,393,893 Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

-



-



-



12,321,232



12,321,232 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



841,075



841,075 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

-



-



-



24,343



24,343 Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

-



-



-



(142,988)



(142,988) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

-



-



-



2,566,523



2,566,523 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

-



-



-



11,719



11,719 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

-



-



-



(167,865)



(167,865) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

-



-



(197,724)



197,724



- Distributions from net investment income

-



-



-



(11,768,088)



(11,768,088) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,618,703



16,187



24,056,927



-



24,073,114 Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





































For the period



For the





from Inception



year ended







through



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 15,454,039

$ 3,681,779

$ (532,845) Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:

















Purchases of investments



(89,322,601)



(168,326,016)



- Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



42,260,585



10,474,408



- Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(2,566,523)



538,883



- Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations



(11,719)



(20,961)



- Increase in investments due to PIK



(129,990)



-



- Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(502,109)



(198,065)



- Deferred tax provision



167,865



-



- Amortization of loan structure fees



586,127



478,626



- Amortization of deferred offering costs



165,937



240,152



- Net realized gain on investments



(841,075)



-



- Changes in other assets and liabilities

















Increase in interest receivable



(465,307)



(1,030,274)



- Increase in deferred offering costs



-



-



(139,570) Increase in related party receivable



(152,835)



(9,620)



- Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



39,099



(165,638)



- Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses



5,985



(39,356)



(93,648) (Decrease) increase in due to affiliate



-



(460,085)



460,085 Increase in professional fees payable



-



-



263,978 (Decrease) increase in trustees' fees payable



-



(42,000)



42,000 Increase in administrative services payable



58,894



66,064



- (Decrease) increase in interest payable



(196,148)



563,241



- Increase in income incentive fees payable



111,658



328,196



- Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



261,684



-



- Increase in unearned revenue



357,904



539,634



- Increase in income tax payable



175,018



7,471



- Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities



57,975



(144,704)



- Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (34,485,537)

$ (153,518,265)

$ - Cash Flows from Financing Activities

















Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$ 24,073,114

$ 81,393,893

$ - Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued



(184,418)



(154,976)



- Stockholder distributions paid



(10,026,553)



(2,470,337)



- Borrowings under Credit Facilities



169,750,000



124,762,500



- Repayments of Credit Facilities



(152,365,000)



(44,147,500)



- Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities



(387,744)



(1,645,492)



- Short-term loan borrowings



4,500,000



11,250,000





Short-term loan repayments



(15,750,000)



-



- Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 19,609,399

$ 168,988,088

$ - Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (14,876,138)

$ 15,469,823

$ - Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



15,469,823



-



- Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 593,685

$ 15,469,823

$ - Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 7,835,549

$ 1,270,834

$ - Income and excise tax paid



12,895



-



- Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



623,113



43,894



- Increase in dividends payable



5,360,601



1,809,533



-

