Cango Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB130.2 million (US$18.3 million), compared with RMB487.1 million in the same period of 2022. The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB10.0 billion (US$1.4 billion) as of December 31, 2023. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.66% and 1.37%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared with 2.42% and 1.24%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.
- Total balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments were RMB 3.3 billion (US$ 468.4 million) as of December 31, 2023. The liquidity improvement was primarily driven by the positive operating cashflow generated by the decreased working capital of car trading transactions, the collections of financing receivables, and the loan facilitation service fees.
Full Year 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB1.7 billion (US$239.7 million), compared with RMB2.0 billion in the full year of 2022. Car trading transactions revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$184.5 million), or 77.0% of total revenues in the full year of 2023, compared with RMB1.6 billion in the full year of 2022.
- In 2023, the company seamlessly merged new car service platform "Cango Haoche, " into "Cango U-car," a specialized platform for used car transaction, to optimize resource allocation and enhance operational efficiency. The upgraded "Cango U-car" APP covers historical vehicle condition reports, vehicle appraisal and inspection, logistics and delivery services, insurance and supply chain financing facilitation, etc.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "2023 was a challenging year. Despite a long-term recovery trend, short-term influences resulted in a slower-than-expected recovery pace and depressed consumer confidence. In the automobile sector, intense competition hastened the survival of the fittest, transforming the industry landscape."
"With keen insight into market conditions and industry trends, Cango strategically consolidated its two platforms, 'Cango Haoche' for new cars and 'Cango U-car' for used cars, into a single integrated 'Cango U-car' APP in 2023. Servicing as an online marketplace, 'Cango U-car' connects upstream vehicle suppliers, aftermarket service providers, and downstream small car dealers in lower-tier cities and provides comprehensive services across three major scenarios, including online auctions, dealer transaction facilitation, and deal assistance to brokers."
"Our dynamic online marketplace featuring third-party and self-operated stores continues to drive progress across the platform. In the fourth quarter, the total number of upstream third-party seller stores on the platform reached 38, offering new cars, used cars, and traffic generation services. In the fourth quarter, 'Cango U-car' provided services to 3,499 small online car dealers and facilitated a total of 530 used car transactions."
"Beyond 'Cango U-car', we plan to establish a preferred website for overseas buyers seeking Chinese used cars. Leveraging Cango's rich experience and market know-how, we established an interactive and export service website for used car information in March 2024, catering to auto dealers in emerging and developing countries to provide them with easy access to China's abundant automobile-related resources."
"Moving into 2024, we will continue to leverage technology to broaden our presence across the domestic and international automotive value chain. With our comprehensive, end-to-end service model and efficient operations, we will explore business opportunities inside and outside of China," concluded Mr. Lin.
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, " China's uneven economic recovery impacted our business throughout 2023. In addition to our integration of 'Cango Haoche' and 'Cango U-car', we implemented various cost optimization measures to address the automotive market's evolution. We are confident that our streamlined model and online marketplace will increase our competitiveness across the industry value chain. For 2024, we will continue refining and building 'Cango U-Car' while exploring international growth opportunities."
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB130.2 million (US$18.3 million) compared with RMB487.1 million in the same period of 2022. The guarantee income, which represented the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee, in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB42.1 million (US$5.9 million) which was presented separately from contingent aspect of a guarantee pursuant to the adoption of ASC 326 since January 1, 2023.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
Total operating cost and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB159.1 million (US$22.4 million) compared with RMB698.7 million in the same period of 2022.
- Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB110.9 million (US$15.6 million) from RMB481.7 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 85.1% compared with 98.9% in the same period of 2022.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) from RMB19.2 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.4% compared with 4% in the same period of 2022.
- General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB45.6 million (US$6.4 million) from RMB66.2 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 35.0% compared with 13.6% in the same period of 2022.
- Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB8.4 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 5.6% compared with 1.7% in the same period of 2022.
- Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB22.2 million (US$3.1 million).
- Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB31.2 million (US$4.4 million). The recovery was primarily due to the positive impact from the collections of financing receivables.
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB28.9 million (US$4.1 million) from RMB211.6 million in the same period of 2022.
NET LOSS
Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB103.8 million (US$14.6 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB99.2 million (US$14.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET LOSS PER ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the fourth quarter of 2023 were both RMB0.95 (US$0.13). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2023 were both RMB0.91 (US$0.13). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
BALANCE SHEET
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.0 billion (US$143.7 million), compared with RMB665.6 million as of September 30, 2023.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had short-term investments of RMB635.1 million (US$89.4 million), while the Company had restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments of RMB1.7 billion (US$ 235.2 million). As of September 30, 2023, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2.4 billion.
Full Year 2023 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the full year of 2023 were RMB1.7 billion (US$239.7 million) compared with RMB2.0 billion in the full year of 2022. Revenues from car trading transactions in the full year of 2023 were RMB1.3 billion (US$184.5 million), or 77.0% of total revenues in the full year of 2023, compared with RMB1.6 billion in the full year of 2022.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
Total operating cost and expenses in the full year of 2023 were RMB1.8 billion (US$250.1 million) compared with RMB2.9 billion in the full year of 2022.
- Cost of revenue in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB1.5 billion (US$212.9 million) from RMB1.8 billion in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the full year of 2023 was 88.8% compared with 92.4% in the full year of 2022.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB38.9 million (US$5.5 million) from RMB132.8 million in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2023 was 2.3% compared with 6.7% in the full year of 2022.
- General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB157.0 million (US$22.1 million) from RMB299.5 million in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the full year of 2023 was 9.2% compared with 15.1% in the full year of 2022.
- Research and development expenses in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million) from RMB46.0 million in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the full year of 2023 was 1.8% compared with 2.3% in the full year of 2022.
- Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the full year of 2023 was RMB25.6 million (US$3.6 million).
- Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the full year of 2023 was RMB136.5 million (US$19.2 million).
- Impairment loss from goodwill in the full year of 2023 was RMB 148.7 million (US$20.9 million).
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
Loss from operations in the full year of 2023 was RMB73.8 million (US$10.4 million), compared with RMB947.1 million in the full year of 2022.
NET LOSS/ INCOME
Net loss in the full year of 2023 was RMB37.9 million (US$5.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the full year of 2023 was RMB0.6 million (US$0.09 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET LOSS/ INCOME PER ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the full year of 2023 were both RMB0.31 (US$0.04). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the full year of 2023 were RMB0.01 (US$0.00) and RMB0.00 (US$0.00), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB50 million and RMB100 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Share Repurchase Program
Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 21, 2023, the Company had repurchased 26.1 million ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$33.7 million up to December 31, 2023. In addition to open market transactions, the Company repurchased 2.3 million Class A ordinary shares and 5.5 million Class A ordinary shares respectively from two institutional investors in privately negotiated transactions for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$2.9 million and US$6.8 million, respectively. The Company settled the transactions in January 2024. The two institutional investors are independent third parties to the Company and not related to any director or executive officer of the Company. The two transactions enabled the Company to repurchase more shares than otherwise available from open market, and through a single transaction, increased the average value per share to all remaining shareholders of the Company.
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International:
+1-412-902-4272
United States Toll Free:
+1-888-346-8982
Mainland China Toll Free:
4001-201-203
Hong Kong, China Toll Free:
800-905-945
Conference ID:
Cango Inc.
The replay will be accessible through March 18, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
International:
+1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free:
+1-877-344-7529
Access Code:
8622118
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 29, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact
Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cango_Group
Helen Wu
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86 10 6508 0677
Email: [email protected]
CANGO INC.
As of December 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
378,917,318
1,020,604,191
143,749,094
Restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term
investments
-
1,670,006,785
235,215,536
Restricted cash - current - others
152,688,510
14,334,937
2,019,034
Short-term investments
1,941,432,848
635,070,394
89,447,794
Accounts receivable, net
266,836,951
64,791,709
9,125,721
Finance lease receivables - current, net
799,438,656
200,459,435
28,234,121
Financing receivables, net
73,818,025
29,522,035
4,158,092
Short-term contract asset
500,389,654
170,623,200
24,031,775
Prepayments and other current assets
1,356,822,028
78,606,808
11,071,537
Total current assets
5,470,343,990
3,884,019,494
547,052,704
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash - non-current
750,877,306
583,380,417
82,167,413
Goodwill
148,657,971
-
-
Property and equipment, net
14,689,988
8,239,037
1,160,444
Intangible assets
48,317,878
48,373,192
6,813,222
Long-term contract asset
173,457,178
36,310,769
5,114,265
Deferred tax assets
62,497,781
-
-
Finance lease receivables - non-current, net
260,049,967
36,426,617
5,130,582
Operating lease right-of-use assets
80,726,757
47,154,944
6,641,635
Other non-current assets
6,633,517
4,705,544
662,762
Total non-current assets
1,545,908,343
764,590,520
107,690,323
TOTAL ASSETS
7,016,252,333
4,648,610,014
654,743,027
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
349,299,134
39,071,500
5,503,106
Long-term debts-current
565,143,340
926,237
130,458
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
890,836,699
206,877,626
29,138,104
Deferred guarantee income
-
86,218,888
12,143,676
Contingent risk assurance liabilities
-
125,140,991
17,625,740
Risk assurance liabilities
402,303,421
-
-
Income tax payable
313,406,680
311,904,279
43,930,799
Short-term lease liabilities
9,913,073
7,603,380
1,070,914
Total current liabilities
2,530,902,347
777,742,901
109,542,797
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
75,869,353
712,023
100,286
Deferred tax liability
10,724,133
10,724,133
1,510,463
Long-term operating lease liabilities
76,533,208
42,228,435
5,947,751
Other non-current liabilities
314,287
226,035
31,836
Total non-current liabilities
163,440,981
53,890,626
7,590,336
Total liabilities
2,694,343,328
831,633,527
117,133,133
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
204,260
204,260
28,769
Treasury shares
(559,005,216)
(773,130,748)
(108,893,188)
Additional paid-in capital
4,805,240,472
4,813,679,585
677,992,589
Accumulated other comprehensive income
66,359,902
111,849,166
15,753,626
Retained earnings
9,109,587
(335,625,776)
(47,271,902)
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
4,321,909,005
3,816,976,487
537,609,894
Total shareholders' equity
4,321,909,005
3,816,976,487
537,609,894
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,016,252,333
4,648,610,014
654,743,027
CANGO INC.
For the three months ended
For the years ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
487,118,297
130,237,183
18,343,524
1,980,453,461
1,701,918,741
239,710,241
Loan facilitation income and other related income
11,220,332
(7,656,161)
(1,078,348)
146,428,758
19,962,063
2,811,598
Guarantee income
-
42,110,239
5,931,103
-
212,121,156
29,876,640
Leasing income
27,971,392
7,272,645
1,024,331
155,522,046
57,430,571
8,088,927
After-market services income
15,752,500
24,023,492
3,383,638
71,456,769
65,388,466
9,209,773
Automobile trading income
431,145,715
53,203,912
7,493,614
1,596,306,698
1,309,633,693
184,458,048
Others
1,028,358
11,283,056
1,589,186
10,739,190
37,382,792
5,265,255
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
481,743,466
110,877,885
15,616,823
1,830,089,773
1,511,863,115
212,941,466
Sales and marketing
19,247,674
4,375,457
616,270
132,779,488
38,921,589
5,481,991
General and administrative
66,178,999
45,646,503
6,429,175
299,545,363
156,966,463
22,108,264
Research and development
8,442,599
7,272,969
1,024,376
45,958,842
30,114,175
4,241,493
Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities
-
22,156,496
3,120,677
-
25,631,610
3,610,137
Net loss on risk assurance liabilities
62,845,054
-
-
299,863,403
-
-
Provision (net recovery on provision) for credit losses
60,245,674
(31,224,666)
(4,397,902)
319,359,716
(136,485,155)
(19,223,532)
Impairment loss from goodwill
-
-
-
-
148,657,971
20,938,037
Total operation cost and expense
698,703,466
159,104,644
22,409,419
2,927,596,585
1,775,669,768
250,097,856
Loss from operations
(211,585,169)
(28,867,461)
(4,065,895)
(947,143,124)
(73,751,027)
(10,387,615)
Interest income, net
16,611,787
20,183,627
2,842,804
43,732,652
79,164,929
11,150,147
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
3,493,202
8,653,285
1,218,790
(9,810,585)
24,093,019
3,393,431
Interest expense
(5,116,136)
-
-
(16,809,263)
(4,099,783)
(577,442)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(1,400,017)
(1,247,296)
(175,678)
5,918,231
1,099,229
154,823
Other income, net
10,753,821
1,297,133
182,697
52,066,718
30,701,851
4,324,265
Other expenses
(677,955)
(1,256,297)
(176,946)
(2,465,972)
(1,624,789)
(228,847)
Net (loss) income before income taxes
(187,920,467)
(1,237,009)
(174,228)
(874,511,343)
55,583,429
7,828,762
Income tax expenses
(371,015,445)
(102,541,409)
(14,442,655)
(236,696,540)
(93,456,703)
(13,163,101)
Net loss
(558,935,912)
(103,778,418)
(14,616,883)
(1,111,207,883)
(37,873,274)
(5,334,339)
Net loss income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
(558,935,912)
(103,778,418)
(14,616,883)
(1,111,207,883)
(37,873,274)
(5,334,339)
Loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
(4.13)
(0.95)
(0.13)
(8.11)
(0.31)
(0.04)
Diluted
(4.13)
(0.95)
(0.13)
(8.11)
(0.31)
(0.04)
Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings
per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
135,295,444
109,101,164
109,101,164
137,042,445
121,524,393
121,524,393
Diluted
135,295,444
109,101,164
109,101,164
137,042,445
121,524,393
121,524,393
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(44,517,473)
(34,347,812)
(4,837,788)
253,877,012
45,489,264
6,407,029
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(603,453,385)
(138,126,230)
(19,454,671)
(857,330,871)
7,615,990
1,072,690
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
Cango Inc.'s shareholders
(603,453,385)
(138,126,230)
(19,454,671)
(857,330,871)
7,615,990
1,072,690
CANGO INC.
For the three months ended
For the years ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(558,935,912)
(103,778,418)
(14,616,883)
(1,111,207,883)
(37,873,274)
(5,334,339)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
19,076,738
4,592,933
646,901
158,522,520
38,490,513
5,421,275
Cost of revenue
841,248
266,712
37,566
4,160,056
2,187,338
308,080
Sales and marketing
3,551,173
968,854
136,460
14,691,410
7,715,989
1,086,774
General and administrative
13,780,228
3,120,759
439,550
135,888,877
26,831,755
3,779,174
Research and development
904,089
236,608
33,325
3,782,177
1,755,431
247,247
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income
(539,859,174)
(99,185,485)
(13,969,982)
(952,685,363)
617,239
86,936
Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
(539,859,174)
(99,185,485)
(13,969,982)
(952,685,363)
617,239
86,936
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-basic
(3.99)
(0.91)
(0.13)
(6.95)
0.01
0.00
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-diluted
(3.99)
(0.91)
(0.13)
(6.95)
0.00
0.00
Weighted average ADS outstanding-basic
135,295,444
109,101,164
109,101,164
137,042,445
121,524,393
121,524,393
Weighted average ADS outstanding-diluted
135,295,444
109,101,164
109,101,164
137,042,445
126,940,244
126,940,244
SOURCE Cango Inc.