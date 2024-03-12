Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A2QE9X | ISIN: US66981J1025 | Ticker-Symbol: MIF
Tradegate
12.03.24
09:23 Uhr
18,700 Euro
+2,000
+11,98 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,40019,30009:46
18,70018,80009:44
PR Newswire
12.03.2024 | 05:15
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MINISO Group Holding Limited: MINISO Group Announces December Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (the "December Quarter").

Financial Highlights for the December Quarter

  • Revenue was RMB3,841.3 million (US$541.0 million), representing an increase of 54.0% year over year and 1.3% quarter over quarter.
  • Gross profit was RMB1,657.3 million (US$233.4 million), representing an increase of 66.2% year over year and 4.7% quarter over quarter.
  • Gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 40.0% in the same period of 2022 and 41.8% in the previous quarter.
  • Operating profit was RMB765.4 million (US$107.8 million), representing an increase of 71.0 % year over year, compared to RMB788.3 million in the previous quarter.
  • Profit for the period was RMB637.8 million (US$89.8 million), representing an increase of 77.3% year over year, compared to RMB618.3 million in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted net profit(1) was RMB660.5 million (US$93.0 million), representing an increase of 77.0% year over year, compared to RMB642.0 million in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted net margin(1) was 17.2%, compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022 and 16.9% in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was RMB995.3 million (US$140.2 million), representing an increase of 66.8% year over year, compared to RMB1,014.3 million in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 25.9%, compared to 23.9% in the same period of 2022 and 26.8% in the previous quarter.

Operational Highlights for the December Quarter

  • Number of MINISO stores reached 6,413 as of December 31, 2023, increasing by 973 stores year over year and 298 stores quarter over quarter.
  • Number of MINISO stores in China was 3,926 as of December 31, 2023, increasing by 601 stores year over year and 124 stores quarter over quarter.
  • Number of MINISO stores in overseas markets was 2,487 as of December 31, 2023, increasing by 372 stores year over year and 174 stores quarter over quarter.
  • The Company entered 4 additional markets in the December Quarter, marking its entry into the 110th overseas market.
  • Number of TOP TOY stores was 148 as of December 31, 2023, increasing by 31 stores year over year and 26 stores quarter over quarter.

Note:

(1) See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"
in this press release for more information.

The following table provides a breakdown of the number of MINISO and TOP TOY stores as well as their year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter changes as of the relevant dates:


As of



December
31, 2022

September
30, 2023

December
31, 2023

YoY

QoQ

Number of MINISO stores(1)

5,440

6,115

6,413

973

298

China

3,325

3,802

3,926

601

124

-Directly operated stores

16

20

26

10

6

-Third-party stores

3,309

3,782

3,900

591

118

Overseas

2,115

2,313

2,487

372

174

-Directly operated stores

153

202

238

85

36

-Third-party stores

1,962

2,111

2,249

287

138

Number of TOP TOY stores(2)

117

122

148

31

26

-Directly operated stores

8

9

14

6

5

-Third-party stores

109

113

134

25

21


Notes:

(1) "MINISO stores" refers to the offline stores operated under the "MINISO" brand, including those directly
distributor model.

(2) "TOP TOY stores" refers to the offline stores operated under the "TOP TOY" brand, including those directly
operated by the Company, and those operated by third parties under the MINISO Retail Partner model.

For more information about MINISO stores, please refer to "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Mr. Guofu Ye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MINISO, commented, "We capped off a remarkable year of 2023 with another strong quarter, with all of our key performance metrics, including revenue, gross margin, and net profit, once again hitting historical highs. Revenue increased by 54% year over year to RMB3.84 billion, accelerating from the first three quarters of 2023. This was powered by a 32% growth of same-store sales in MINISO China and a 19% growth of same-store sales in MINISO overseas. Revenue of overseas directly operated markets has increased by more than 80% for three consecutive quarters and contributed over 50% of overseas revenue in the December Quarter for the very first time."

Mr. Ye continued, "We added more than 1,000 net new stores globally in 2023, our fastest speed of store openings ever. Despite the potential short-term uncertainties in our way to globalization, we remain optimistic about its long-term prospects and will be committed to fully diversifying our operational risks in overseas market. As we shared on our Investor Day, we currently target to open 900-1,100 net new stores each year from 2024-2028 and maintain a revenue compound annual growth rate of no less than 20%. This positive outlook comes from our long-term confidence in China's economic development, our unchanged ambition for offline retail business, and our determination to achieve globalized development. Going forward, we will continue to focus on our long-term strategic goal to become No.1 IP design retail group of the world by bringing happiness to customers worldwide."

Mr. Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO, commented, "Gross margin for this December quarter reached 43.1%, representing a historical high once again, thanks to higher revenue contribution from overseas markets and TOP TOY. Notably, adjust net profit increased by 77% to RMB660.5 million year over year. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted net margin in this quarter would be 17.4%, compared to 14.9% during the same quarter of 2022 and 17.1% in the previous quarter. In longer term, we are confident to increase gross margin steadily by leveraging our core capabilities in IP product development, supply chain integration and globalization. We will also optimize our expense structure and pursue a sustainable margin profile."

Mr. Zhang added, "We are also pleased to announce a cash dividend of RMB651.5 million, about 50% of our adjusted net profit during the second half of 2023. Since IPO, we have returned RMB2.8 billion to shareholders. Our capital allocation strategy in the future will continue to balance growth and our commitment to bringing stable and foreseeable return to shareholders."

Recent Developments

Operational Update

According to the Company's preliminary estimates, its major operations achieved the following updates:

January and February 2024: For the two months ended February 29, GMV of MINISO's offline stores in China increased by around 13% year over year. GMV of MINISO's overseas business increased by around 40% year over year.

Change of Financial Year End Date

In January, the board of the directors of the Company (the "Board") resolved to change the Company's financial year end date from June 30 to December 31 with immediate effect. Accordingly, going forward, the Company will file its annual reports for the period of 12 months from January 1 to December 31 within the first four months of the following year.

Highlights of MINISO Investor Day

On January 18, 2024, the Company hosted the MINISO 2024 Investor Day to enhance communications and share development strategy of the Company for the next five years with the investors. The Company brought up its vision of steering itself to become the world's No.1 IP design retail group with an emphasis on production innovation (IP design), affordability and globalization.

Dividend Declaration

On March 12, 2024, the Board approved the distribution of a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.2900 per American Depositary Share ("ADS") or US$ 0.0725 per ordinary share, to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024, New York Time and Beijing /Hong Kong Time, respectively. The payment date is expected to be on April 9, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and around April 12, 2024 for holders of ADSs. The ex-dividend date will be March 27, 2024. The aggregate amount of cash dividend to be paid is approximately US$90.5 million (RMB651.5 million) at an exchange rate of RMB7.1977 to US$1.0000), which is approximately 50% of the Company's adjusted net profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and will be distributed from additional paid-in capital and settled by a cash distribution.

For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the special dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 P.M. on March 28, 2024 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time).

Unaudited Financial Results for the December Quarter

Revenue was RMB3,841.3 million (US$541.0 million), representing an increase of 54.0% year over year, primarily driven by a 55.7% increase in revenue from China, and a 51.4% increase in revenue from overseas markets.

Revenue from China was RMB2,347.3 million (US$330.6 million). The 55.7% year-over-year increase was primarily driven by (i) an increase of 63.2% in revenue from MINISO's offline stores in China, which was the result of a 17.2% growth in average store count and a 39.2% growth in average revenue per MINISO store in China, and (ii) an increase of 90.5% in revenue from TOP TOY, which was the result of a 19.5% growth in average store count and a 59.4% growth in average revenue per TOP TOY store.

Revenue from overseas markets was RMB1,494.0 million (US$210.4 million). The 51.4% year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase of 15.9% in average store count and a growth of 30.7% in average revenue per MINISO store in overseas markets. Revenue from overseas markets contributed 38.9% of the Company's total revenue in the December quarter of 2023, compared to 39.5% in the same period of 2022 and 34.2% in the previous quarter of 2023.

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB2,184.0 million (US$307.6 million), representing an increase of 45.9% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB1,657.3 million (US$233.4 million), representing an increase of 66.2% year over year.

Gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 40.0% in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to (i) higher gross margin in overseas markets contributed by product optimization and higher revenue contribution from directly operated overseas markets which accounted for over 50% of revenue from overseas markets, compared to 42.0% in the same period of 2022, and (ii) higher gross margin of TOP TOY due to a shift in product mix towards more profitable products.

Other income was RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB7.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB722.2 million (US$101.7 million), representing an increase of 73.3% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB700.8 million (US$98.7 million), representing an increase of 71.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to (i) increased personnel-related expenses, logistics expenses and IP licensing expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business, (ii) increased depreciation expenses of the right-of-use assets in relation to directly operated stores, and (iii) increased promotion and advertising expenses, mainly in connection with the Company's brand upgrade and the opening of new stores in overseas markets.

General and administrative expenses were RMB187.1 million (US$26.4 million), representing an increase of 27.9% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB185.9 million (US$26.2 million), representing an increase of 32.0% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business.

Other net income was RMB20.2 million (US$2.8 million), compared to RMB8.8 million in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in fair value of an investment in an unlisted limited partnership enterprise.

Operating profit was RMB765.4 million (US$107.8 million), representing an increase of 71.0% year over year.

Net finance income was RMB40.9 million (US$5.8 million), representing an increase of 75.7% year over year, mainly due to an increase in interest income of bank deposits.

Profit for the period was RMB637.8 million (US$89.8 million), representing an increase of 77.3% year over year.

Adjusted net profit, which represents profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, was RMB660.5 million (US$93.0 million), representing an increase of 77.0% year over year.

Adjusted net margin was 17.2%, compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB995.3 million (US$140.2 million), representing an increase of 66.8% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.9%, compared to 23.9% in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB2.04 (US$0.29) in this quarter, representing an increase of 82.1% year over year from RMB1.12 in the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents four of the Company's ordinary shares.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB2.12 (US$0.30) in this quarter, representing an increase of 82.8% year over year from RMB1.16 in the same period of 2022.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 5:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 (5:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed by the following Zoom link or dialing the following numbers:

Access 1

Join Zoom meeting.

Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88486834973?pwd=hLtL1nO9NpERFFfgHFZVIZKCbqrlbB.1

Meeting Number: 884 8683 4973

Meeting Passcode: 9896

Access 2

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers by using the same meeting number and passcode with access 1.

United States:

+1 213 338 8477 (or +1 646 518 9805)

Hong Kong, China:

+852 5803 3730 (or +852 5803 3731)

United Kingdom:

+44 203 481 5237 (or +44 131 460 1196)

France:

+33 1 7037 9729 (or +33 1 7037 2246)

Singapore:

+65 3158 7288 (or +65 3165 1065)

Canada:

+1 438 809 7799 (or +1 204 272 7920)

Access 3

Listeners can also access the meeting through the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.miniso.com/.

The replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.miniso.com/.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.

Exchange Rate

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 29, 2023, which was RMB7.0999 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, MINISO considers and uses adjusted net profit, adjusted net margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share and adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. MINISO defines adjusted net profit as profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses. MINISO calculates adjusted net margin by dividing adjusted net profit by revenue for the same period. MINISO defines adjusted EBITDA as adjusted net profit plus depreciation and amortization, finance costs and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the period. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ADSs represented by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share in the same way as it calculates adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS, except that it uses the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis as the denominator instead of the number of ADSs represented by these ordinary shares.

MINISO presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. These non-IFRS financial measures enable the management to assess its operating results without considering the impacts of the aforementioned non-cash and other adjustment items that MINISO does not consider to be indicative of its operating performance in the future. Accordingly, MINISO believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as the management and Board of directors.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-IFRS financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect MINISO's operations. Further, these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the non-IFRS information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to profit, net profit margin, basic and diluted earnings per share and basic and diluted earnings per ADS, as applicable, or any other measures of performance or as indicators of MINISO's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review MINISO's historical non-IFRS financial measures in light of the most directly comparable IFRS measures, as shown below. The non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing MINISO's data comparatively. MINISO encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to,", "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MINISO's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MINISO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MINISO's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MINISO's mission, goals and strategies; future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the retail market and the market of branded variety retail of lifestyle products in China and globally; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of MINISO's products; expectations regarding MINISO's relationships with consumers, suppliers, MINISO Retail Partners, local distributors, and other business partners; competition in the industry; proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to MINISO's business and the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MINISO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MINISO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Raine Hu
MINISO Group Holding Limited
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


(Expressed in thousands)











As at


As at




June 30, 2023


December 31, 2023




(Audited)


(Unaudited)




RMB'000


RMB'000


US$'000


ASSETS








Non-current assets








Property, plant and equipment


534,634


769,306


108,355


Right-of-use assets


2,552,600


2,900,860


408,578


Intangible assets


25,277


19,554


2,754


Goodwill


21,069


21,643


3,048


Deferred tax assets


161,617


104,130


14,666


Other investments


73,870


90,603


12,761


Trade and other receivables


74,641


135,796


19,126


Term deposits


100,000


100,000


14,085


Interests in equity-accounted
investees


-


15,783


2,223












3,543,708


4,157,675


585,596










Current assets








Other investments


205,329


252,866


35,615


Inventories


1,450,519


1,922,241


270,742


Trade and other receivables


1,150,156


1,518,357


213,856


Cash and cash equivalents


6,489,213


6,415,441


903,596


Restricted cash


27,073


7,970


1,123


Term deposits


581,715


210,759


29,685












9,904,005


10,327,634


1,454,617










Total assets


13,447,713


14,485,309


2,040,213










EQUITY








Share capital


95


95


13


Additional paid-in capital


7,254,871


6,331,375


891,756


Other reserves


1,106,718


1,114,568


156,983


Retained earnings


539,331


1,722,157


242,561










Equity attributable to equity
shareholders of the Company


8,901,015


9,168,195


1,291,313


Non-controlling interests


17,253


23,022


3,243










Total equity


8,918,268


9,191,217


1,294,556










LIABILITIES








Non-current liabilities








Contract liabilities


46,754


40,954


5,768


Loans and borrowings


7,215


6,533


920


Other payables


-


12,411


1,748


Lease liabilities


556,801


797,986


112,394


Deferred income


33,080


29,229


4,117












643,850


887,113


124,947










Current liabilities








Loans and borrowings


-


726


102


Trade and other payables


3,019,302


3,389,826


477,447


Contract liabilities


292,887


324,028


45,638


Lease liabilities


328,933


447,319


63,004


Deferred income


6,778


6,644


936


Current taxation


237,695


238,436


33,583












3,885,595


4,406,979


620,710










Total liabilities


4,529,445


5,294,092


745,657










Total equity and liabilities


13,447,713


14,485,309


2,040,213











MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share and per ADS data)
















Three months ended December 31,


Six months ended December 31,



2022


2023


2022


2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000


RMB'000


US$ '000


RMB'000


RMB'000


US$ '000

Revenue


2,494,434


3,841,313


541,038


5,266,878


7,632,467


1,075,010

Cost of sales


(1,497,353)


(2,183,972)


(307,606)


(3,281,218)


(4,391,428)


(618,520)














Gross profit


997,081


1,657,341


233,432


1,985,660


3,241,039


456,490

Other income


7,892


5,556


783


14,311


18,993


2,675

Selling and distribution expenses


(416,782)


(722,225)


(101,723)


(798,127)


(1,363,114)


(191,991)

General and administrative expenses


(146,282)


(187,137)


(26,358)


(313,908)


(357,689)


(50,379)

Other net income


8,815


20,152


2,838


72,850


21,105


2,973

Credit loss on trade and other receivables


(3,162)


(3,746)


(528)


(3,716)


(2,080)


(293)

Impairment loss on non-current assets


-


(4,547)


(640)


-


(4,547)


(640)














Operating profit


447,562


765,394


107,804


957,070


1,553,707


218,835

Finance income


32,429


54,603


7,691


64,684


123,969


17,461

Finance costs


(9,161)


(13,721)


(1,933)


(16,345)


(25,202)


(3,550)














Net finance income


23,268


40,882


5,758


48,339


98,767


13,911

Share of profit of equity-accounted
investees, net of tax


-


268


38


-


268


38














Profit before taxation


470,830


806,544


113,600


1,005,409


1,652,742


232,784

Income tax expense


(111,063)


(168,742)


(23,767)


(241,498)


(396,665)


(55,869)














Profit for the period


359,767


637,802


89,833


763,911


1,256,077


176,915














Attributable to:













Equity shareholders of the Company


352,456


635,814


89,553


764,090


1,248,405


175,834

Non-controlling interests


7,311


1,988


280


(179)


7,672


1,081














Earnings per ordinary share













-Basic


0.28


0.51


0.07


0.61


1.00


0.14

-Diluted


0.28


0.51


0.07


0.61


1.00


0.14














Earnings per ADS













(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary
shares)

-Basic


1.12


2.04


0.29


2.44


4.00


0.56

-Diluted


1.12


2.04


0.29


2.44


4.00


0.56














MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands)

















Three months ended December 31,


Six months ended December 31,



2022


2023


2022


2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




RMB'000


RMB'000


US$ '000


RMB'000


RMB'000


US$ '000
















Profit for the period


359,767


637,802


89,833


763,911


1,256,077


176,915
















Items that may be
reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:














Exchange differences on
translation of financial
statements of foreign
operations


(40,110)


(14,624)


(2,060)


(13,634)


(32,504)


(4,578)
















Other comprehensive loss
for the period


(40,110)


(14,624)


(2,060)


(13,634)


(32,504)


(4,578)
















Total comprehensive
income for the period


319,657


623,178


87,773


750,277


1,223,573


172,337
















Attributable to:














Equity shareholders of the
Company


314,490


621,230


87,499


746,698


1,217,804


171,524


Non-controlling interests


5,167


1,948


274


3,579


5,769


813


MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share, per ADS data and percentages)
















Three months ended December 31,


Six months ended December 31,



2022


2023


2022


2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000


RMB'000


US$'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


US$'000














Reconciliation of profit for the
period to adjusted net profit:













Profit for the period


359,767


637,802


89,833


763,911


1,256,077


176,915

Add back:













Equity-settled share-based
payment expenses


13,353


22,663


3,192


26,580


46,432


6,540














Adjusted net profit


373,120


660,465


93,025


790,491


1,302,509


183,455

Adjusted net margin


15.0 %


17.2 %


17.2 %


15.0 %


17.1 %


17.1 %














Attributable to:













Equity shareholders of the
Company


365,809


658,477


92,745


790,670


1,294,837


182,374

Non-controlling interests


7,311


1,988


280


(179)


7,672


1,081














Adjusted net earnings per
ordinary share(1)













-Basic


0.29


0.53


0.07


0.64


1.04


0.15

-Diluted


0.29


0.53


0.07


0.63


1.04


0.15














Adjusted net earnings
per ADS (Each ADS
represents 4 ordinary
shares)













-Basic


1.16


2.12


0.30


2.56


4.16


0.59

-Diluted


1.16


2.12


0.30


2.52


4.16


0.59














Reconciliation of adjusted net
profit for the period to adjusted
EBITDA:













Adjusted net profit


373,120


660,465


93,025


790,491


1,302,509


183,455

Add back:













Depreciation and amortization


103,506


152,373


21,461


212,163


285,241


40,175

Finance costs


9,161


13,721


1,933


16,345


25,202


3,550

Income tax expense


111,063


168,742


23,767


241,498


396,665


55,869

Adjusted EBITDA


596,850


995,301


140,186


1,260,497


2,009,617


283,049

Adjusted EBITDA margin


23.9 %


25.9 %


25.9 %


23.9 %


26.3 %


26.3 %


Note:

(1) Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share are computed by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to
the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per
ordinary share calculation on an IFRS basis.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Expressed in millions, except for percentages)



Three months ended December 31,




Six months ended December 31,





2022


2023


YoY


2022


2023


YoY



RMB


RMB


US$



RMB


RMB


US$



















Revenue

















Domestic Operations


1,508


2,347


331


56 %


3,360


4,843


682


44 %

-MINISO Brand


1,386


2,156


304


56 %


3,086


4,462


628


45 %

-TOP TOY Brand


99


188


26


90 %


223


369


52


65 %

-Others


23


3


1


(87) %


51


12


2


(76) %

International

Operations


986


1,494


210


51 %


1,907


2,789


393


46 %

Total


2,494


3,841


541


54 %


5,267


7,632


1,075


45 %

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION












As of






December 31,
2022


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2023


YoY


QoQ

Number of MINISO
stores in China










First-tier cities

453


499


522


69


23

Second-tier cities

1,395


1,554


1,617


222


63

Third- or lower-tier
cities

1,477


1,749


1,787


310


38

Total

3,325


3,802


3,926


601


124

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED


UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION













As of








December 31,
2022


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2023


YoY


QoQ

Number of MINISO
stores in overseas
markets










Asian countries
excluding China

1,166


1,264


1,333


167


69

Americas

589


654


724


135


70

Europe

185


218


231


46


13

Others

175


177


199


24


22

Total

2,115


2,313


2,487


372


174














SOURCE MINISO Group Holding Limited

