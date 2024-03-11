Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2024

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.6 billion as of February 29, 2024, an increase of $333 million from assets under management at January 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
1/31/2024
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
2/29/2024
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$17,968
($776)
$180
-
$17,372
Japan Subadvisory
8,548
(26)
181
(60)
8,643
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,496
(18)
39
-
5,517
Total Institutional Accounts
32,012
(820)
400
(60)
31,532
Open-end Funds
36,435
136
619
(44)
37,146
Closed-end Funds
10,869
1
152
(51)
10,971
Total AUM
$79,316
($683)
$1,171
($155)
$79,649
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.