Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
WKN: A0B7TN | ISIN: US19247A1007 | Ticker-Symbol: FG9
PR Newswire
11.03.2024
Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2024

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.6 billion as of February 29, 2024, an increase of $333 million from assets under management at January 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

1/31/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

2/29/2024

Institutional Accounts:






Advisory

$17,968

($776)

$180

-

$17,372

Japan Subadvisory

8,548

(26)

181

(60)

8,643

Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,496

(18)

39

-

5,517

Total Institutional Accounts

32,012

(820)

400

(60)

31,532

Open-end Funds

36,435

136

619

(44)

37,146

Closed-end Funds

10,869

1

152

(51)

10,971

Total AUM

$79,316

($683)

$1,171

($155)

$79,649







About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

