Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2024

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.6 billion as of February 29, 2024, an increase of $333 million from assets under management at January 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 1/31/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 2/29/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $17,968 ($776) $180 - $17,372 Japan Subadvisory 8,548 (26) 181 (60) 8,643 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,496 (18) 39 - 5,517 Total Institutional Accounts 32,012 (820) 400 (60) 31,532 Open-end Funds 36,435 136 619 (44) 37,146 Closed-end Funds 10,869 1 152 (51) 10,971 Total AUM $79,316 ($683) $1,171 ($155) $79,649













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

