Strathcona Resources Ltd. Reports Year End 2023 Reserves

CALGARY, AB, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona") (TSX: SCR) today reported its year end 2023 reserves.
The tables below summarize Strathcona's year end 2023 reserves which were prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") and Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"). A complete filing of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information presented in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities will be included in Strathcona's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, to be released in late March 2024.
In addition, a letter to shareholders regarding its year end 2023 reserves has been posted on Strathcona's website at https://www.strathconaresources.com/investors/reports. Shareholders are encouraged to read the letter, which provides additional detail on Strathcona's 2023 reserves, including a summary of growth and value creation since 2017.
Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2023
Reserves Category
Light &
Heavy
Bitumen
Conventional Natural Gas
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Proved
Developed Producing
925
719
92,897
80,576
119,623
83,009
452,900
409,622
Developed Non-
1
1
826
765
-
-
5,257
4,780
Undeveloped
775
579
356,261
315,189
553,434
362,239
884,378
787,418
Total Proved(2)
1,701
1,300
449,983
396,529
673,057
445,248
1,342,535
1,201,820
Total Probable
3,359
2,409
168,324
143,544
680,169
430,653
1,073,714
921,859
Total Proved Plus
5,059
3,709
618,307
540,073
1,353,226
875,901
2,416,249
2,123,678
Reserves Category
Conventional Natural Gas
Natural Gas Liquids
Oil Equivalent
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Proved
Developed Producing
10,647
9,768
48,091
37,810
338,793
272,013
Developed Non-
312
291
754
608
2,509
2,219
Undeveloped
8,865
7,959
88,001
72,563
1,147,344
883,133
Total Proved(2)
19,824
18,018
136,846
110,981
1,488,647
1,157,365
Total Probable
25,497
22,630
88,447
67,230
1,123,501
801,251
Total Proved Plus
45,321
40,648
225,294
178,211
2,612,148
1,958,616
Notes:
(1)
Conventional Natural Gas (Solution Gas) includes all gas produced in association with light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil.
(2)
Figures may not add due to rounding.
Summary of Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Attributable to Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2023
|
Before Deducting Income Taxes
After Deducting Income Taxes
RESERVES CATEGORY
0 %
5 %
10 %
15 %
20 %
Unit
0 %
5 %
10 %
15 %
20 %
Unit Value(3)
(in $ millions)(1)
$/boe
(in $ millions)(1)
$/boe
Proved
Developed Producing
6,322
6,252
5,585
5,002
4,531
20.53
6,322
6,252
5,585
5,002
4,531
20.53
Developed Non - Producing
60
50
44
38
35
19.62
60
50
44
38
35
19.62
Undeveloped
27,940
15,219
9,005
5,630
3,639
10.20
25,434
13,660
7,987
4,939
3,153
9.04
Total Proved(4)
34,322
21,521
14,634
10,670
8,205
12.64
31,817
19,962
13,616
9,979
7,719
11.76
Total Probable
32,301
13,192
6,809
4,111
2,751
8.50
28,816
11,376
5,713
3,383
2,234
7.13
Total Proved plus Probable(4)
66,624
34,714
21,442
14,781
10,956
10.95
60,632
31,337
19,329
13,361
9,953
9.87
Notes:
(1)
Net present value of future net revenue includes all resource income, including the sale of oil, gas, by-product reserves, processing third party reserves and other income.
(2)
Calculated using net present value of future net revenue before deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes.
(3)
Calculated using net present value of future net revenue after deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes.
(4)
Figures may not add due to rounding.
Forecast Prices and Costs
Year
(1)
Inflation
Exchange
Crude Oil
Natural Gas
Natural Gas Liquids
WTI
Canadian
Western
Alberta
Edmonton
Edmonton
Edmonton
Ethane
2024
0.00
0.75
76.00
97.33
81.33
2.33
101.33
50.67
28.21
6.47
2025
2.00
0.75
76.00
97.25
84.67
3.64
101.33
50.67
33.03
10.09
2026
2.00
0.75
76.00
97.17
84.33
3.95
101.33
50.67
32.78
10.93
2027
2.00
0.75
77.52
99.12
86.02
4.03
103.36
51.68
33.44
11.15
2028
2.00
0.75
79.07
101.10
87.74
4.11
105.43
52.71
34.11
11.38
2029
2.00
0.75
80.65
103.12
89.50
4.19
107.54
53.77
34.79
11.60
2030
2.00
0.75
82.26
105.18
91.29
4.27
109.69
54.84
35.48
11.84
2031
2.00
0.75
83.91
107.29
93.11
4.36
111.88
55.94
36.19
12.07
2032
2.00
0.75
85.59
109.43
94.97
4.44
114.12
57.06
36.92
12.31
2033
2.00
0.75
87.30
111.62
96.87
4.53
116.40
58.20
37.66
12.56
Escalation of 2% per year thereafter
Notes:
(1)
Product sale prices will reflect these reference prices with further adjustments for quality and transportation to point of sale.
(2)
Inflation rates for forecasting costs only. Prices inflated at 2% after 2024 where applicable.
(3)
The exchange rate is used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table.
Reconciliation of Changes in Gross Reserves(1)
Conventional Natural Gas
Light &
Heavy Crude
Bitumen
Non-
Solution Gas
Natural Gas
Oil Equivalent
Proved
December 31, 2022
2,776
468,679
646,474
824,049
19,896
80,970
1,339,555
Extensions and improved
-
1,667
35,277
43,248
257
5,575
49,770
Technical revisions(3)
(873)
(2,505)
11,663
(12,895)
1,791
1,707
8,155
Discoveries(4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisitions
22
-
-
483,880
-
53,880
134,549
Dispositions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Economic factors(5)
8
292
-
892
69
371
831
Production
(232)
(19,580)
(20,355)
(52,423)
(2,192)
(7,466)
(56,750)
Infill drilling
-
1,430
-
55,785
3
1,809
12,537
December 31, 2023(6)
1,701
449,983
673,057
1,342,535
19,824
136,846
1,488,647
Probable
December 31, 2022
4,499
169,426
630,111
906,539
30,074
60,171
1,020,309
Extensions and improved
-
879
22,210
21,785
-
5,092
31,812
Technical revisions(3)
(1,186)
(2,729)
27,848
(2,303)
(4,514)
(1,365)
21,432
Discoveries(4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisitions
8
-
-
206,474
-
26,811
61,232
Dispositions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Economic factors(5)
37
31
-
(2,996)
(63)
(453)
(896)
Production
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Infill drilling
-
717
-
(55,785)
-
(1,809)
(10,389)
December 31, 2023(6)
3,359
168,324
680,169
1,073,714
25,497
88,447
1,123,501
Proved Plus Probable
December 31, 2022
7,275
638,105
1,276,584
1,730,588
49,971
141,141
2,359,865
Extensions and improved
-
2,547
57,487
65,033
257
10,668
81,582
Technical revisions(3)
(2,059)
(5,234)
39,510
(15,198)
(2,723)
342
29,587
Discoveries(4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisitions
29
-
-
690,354
-
80,692
195,779
Dispositions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Economic factors(5)
45
323
-
(2,104)
6
(82)
(65)
Production
(232)
(19,580)
(20,355)
(52,423)
(2,192)
(7,466)
(56,750)
Infill drilling
-
2,147
-
-
3
-
2,148
December 31, 2023(6)
5,058
618,307
1,353,226
2,416,249
45,321
225,294
2,612,146
Notes:
(1)
Gross reserves means Strathcona's working intertest reserves before calculation of royalties, and before consideration of Strathcona's royalty interests.
(2)
Additions due to new wells drilled and booked during the year, and any reserve changes due to enhanced oil recovery.
(3)
Technical revisions also include changes in reserves associated with changes in operating costs, capital costs and commodity price offsets.
(4)
Additions where no reserves were previously booked.
(5)
Changes to reserves volumes due to changes in price forecasts and/or inflation rates.
(6)
Figures may not add due to rounding
Undiscounted Future Net Revenue by Reserves Category
Reserves Category
Revenue
Royalties
Operating
Development
Abandonment
Future Net
Income
Future Net
Total Proved
118,432
28,914
36,173
16,568
2,454
34,322
2,506
31,817
Total Probable
114,955
35,395
31,315
15,184
760
32,301
3,486
28,816
Total Proved plus
233,386
64,309
67,488
31,751
3,214
66,624
5,991
60,632
Notes:
(1)
Figures may not add due to rounding
Strathcona will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on March 26, 2024 and will host a conference call on March 27, 2024 starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET).About Strathcona
Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.
SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.