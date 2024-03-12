Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "We have seen a great Q4 results driven by growth in top-lines and improvement in operational efficiency.

Firstly, in Q4 of 2023 we have recorded, for the first time in history, consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA. Secondly, our total revenue grew every single quarter in 2023. Similarly, Developer Subscription revenues also recorded sequential revenue growth in all quarters of 2023. Fourthly, our gross profits also grew in every quarter of 2023. Last but not least, our overseas messaging service platform, EngageLab, continued to expand globally and record great results this quarter.

For our total group revenues, we achieved positive growth of 5% quarter-over-quarter driven mainly by the growth in Developer Services revenues. Subscription Services revenues were RMB48.8 million, up 5% both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. This was mainly driven by increases in both ARPU and customer numbers year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. Within the year 2023, the Subscription Services revenues grew sequentially in all 4 quarters mainly due to the steady increase in ARPU throughout the year. Value-added services revenues were RMB6.8 million, decreased by 60% year-over-year, which was due to reduced demands, but increased by 38% quarter-over-quarter. Vertical applications had a tough quarter where revenue recorded single-digit decline both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

EngageLab business continued to see great growth between the quarters where global customer number grew by more than 70% and cumulative contract value grew by more than 50%. We are very pleased with the growth trajectory and looking forward to more growth going forward."

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, "Through our tight expense control, operating expenses have decreased by 36% year-over-year in Q4 of 2023. More importantly, on an annual basis, we managed to reduce our operating expenses by RMB108.0 million, putting us in a great position to achieve better results going forward.

Our AR turnover days quarter-over-quarter improved by a 2 days reduction to 38 days in this quarter. Total Deferred Revenue, which represents cash collected in advance from customers for future contract performance, continued to be at high balance of RMB141.5 million. This is the 8th consecutive quarter where our deferred revenue balance has exceeded RMB130 million. In this quarter, we achieved net operating cash inflow of RMB11.4 million."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB77.4 million (US$10.9 million), a decrease of 11% year-over-year.

were RMB77.4 million (US$10.9 million), a decrease of 11% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB24.1 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 11% year-over-year.

was RMB24.1 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 11% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB53.3 million (US$7.5 million), a decrease of 11% year-over-year.

was RMB53.3 million (US$7.5 million), a decrease of 11% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB61.2 million (US$8.6 million), a decrease of 36% year-over-year.

were RMB61.2 million (US$8.6 million), a decrease of 36% year-over-year. Net loss was RMB17.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with a net loss of RMB31.8 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB17.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with a net loss of RMB31.8 million for the same quarter last year. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB17.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB32.7 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB17.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB32.7 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a RMB6.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.

was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a RMB6.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at positive RMB0.1 million (US$21 thousand), compared with a positive RMB0.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB77.4 million (US$10.9 million), a decrease of 11% from RMB86.9 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 12% decrease in revenue from Developer Services (mainly due to weakness in Value-Added Service revenue) and a 8% decrease in revenue from Vertical Applications.

Cost of revenues was RMB24.1 million (US$3.4 million), a decrease of 11% from RMB27.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB7.5 million decrease in media cost, and offset by a RMB1.6 million increase in short messaging cost and a RMB2.2 million increase in technical service fee.

Gross profit was RMB53.3 million (US$7.5 million), a decrease of 11% from RMB59.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB61.2 million (US$8.6 million), a decrease of 36% from RMB95.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), a decrease of 23% from RMB35.0 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.4 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB5.0 million decrease in bandwidth cost, and a RMB4.6 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB5.1 million increase in cloud cost.

were RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), a decrease of 23% from RMB35.0 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.4 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB5.0 million decrease in bandwidth cost, and a RMB4.6 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB5.1 million increase in cloud cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB22.1 million (US$3.1 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB24.5 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.0 million decrease in personnel costs.

were RMB22.1 million (US$3.1 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB24.5 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.0 million decrease in personnel costs. General and administrative expenses were RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 66% from RMB35.9 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB22.4 million decrease in long-lived assets impairment.



Loss from operations was RMB7.9 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB35.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB17.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB31.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB6.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at positive RMB0.1 million (US$21 thousand) compared with a positive RMB0.6 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB115.0 million (US$16.2 million) as of December 31, 2023 compared with RMB116.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Fiscal year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB290.2 million (US$40.9 million), a decrease of 12% year-over-year.

were RMB290.2 million (US$40.9 million), a decrease of 12% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), a decrease of 12% year-over-year.

was RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), a decrease of 12% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB199.3 million (US$28.1 million), a decrease of 12% year-over-year.

was RMB199.3 million (US$28.1 million), a decrease of 12% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB250.2 million (US$35.2 million), a decrease of 30% year-over-year.

were RMB250.2 million (US$35.2 million), a decrease of 30% year-over-year. Net loss was RMB63.9 million (US$9.0 million), compared with a net loss of RMB108.5 million in 2022.

was RMB63.9 million (US$9.0 million), compared with a net loss of RMB108.5 million in 2022. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB62.7 million (US$8.8 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB107.0 million in 2022.

was RMB62.7 million (US$8.8 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB107.0 million in 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million), compared with a RMB56.5 million adjusted net loss in 2022.

was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million), compared with a RMB56.5 million adjusted net loss in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at negative RMB7.4 million (US$1.1 million), compared with a negative RMB23.0 million in 2022.

Fiscal year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB290.2 million (US$40.9 million), a decrease of 12% from RMB328.8 million in 2022, attributable to a 13% decrease in revenue from Developer Services (mainly due to weakness in Value-Added Service revenue) and a 9% decrease in revenue from Vertical Applications.

Cost of revenues was RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), a decrease of 12% from RMB103.1 million in 2022. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB30.7 million decrease in media cost, and offset by a RMB5.9 million increase in short message cost, a RMB8.7 million increase in technical service fee and a RMB2.5 million increase in cloud cost.

Gross profit was RMB199.3 million (US$28.1 million), a decrease of 12% from RMB225.8 million in 2022.

Total operating expenses were RMB250.2 million (US$35.2 million), a decrease of 30% from RMB358.2 million in last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB121.8 million (US$17.2 million), a decrease of 21% from RMB154.5 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB12.8 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB12.0 million decrease in bandwidth cost, and a RMB17.0 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB11.3 million increase in cloud cost.

were RMB121.8 million (US$17.2 million), a decrease of 21% from RMB154.5 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB12.8 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB12.0 million decrease in bandwidth cost, and a RMB17.0 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB11.3 million increase in cloud cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB82.7 million (US$11.6 million), a decrease of 16% from RMB98.3 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB17.0 million decrease in personnel costs.

were RMB82.7 million (US$11.6 million), a decrease of 16% from RMB98.3 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB17.0 million decrease in personnel costs. General and administrative expenses were RMB45.7 million (US$6.4 million), a decrease of 57% from RMB105.4 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB22.4 million decrease in long-lived assets impairment, a RMB13.0 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB8.8 million decrease in professional fee, and a one-time RMB7.6 million gain on disposal of property and equipment.



Loss from operations was RMB50.9 million (US$7.2 million), compared with RMB132.4 million in 2022.

Net Loss was RMB63.9 million (US$9.0 million), compared with RMB108.5 million in 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million), compared with RMB56.5 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at negative RMB7.4 million (US$1.1 million) compared with a negative RMB23.0 million in 2022.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 187,691 ADS, of which 53,425 ADSs, or around US$121.2 thousand were repurchased during the fourth quarter in 2023. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.

The Company's board of directors has extended its previous share repurchase program and also approved a new program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$5 million of its shares until December 31, 2024. The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of long-term investments and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax expenses/(benefits), share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of long-term investments and change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 29, 2023.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 86,914 74,058 77,410 10,903 328,822 290,232 40,878 Cost of revenues (27,118 ) (21,756 ) (24,129 ) (3,398 ) (103,057 ) (90,946 ) (12,809 ) Gross profit 59,796 52,302 53,281 7,505 225,765 199,286 28,069 Operating expenses Research and development (35,009 ) (32,797 ) (27,085 ) (3,815 ) (154,476 ) (121,806 ) (17,156 ) Sales and marketing (24,480 ) (21,750 ) (22,056 ) (3,107 ) (98,324 ) (82,705 ) (11,649 ) General and administrative(1) (35,893 ) (5,436 ) (12,071 ) (1,700 ) (105,404 ) (45,653 ) (6,430 ) Total operating expenses (95,382 ) (59,983 ) (61,212 ) (8,622 ) (358,204 ) (250,164 ) (35,235 ) Loss from operations (35,586 ) (7,681 ) (7,931 ) (1,117 ) (132,439 ) (50,878 ) (7,166 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 847 26 49 7 (2,866 ) (18 ) (3 ) Interest income 406 269 247 35 2,321 1,200 169 Interest expenses (321 ) (209 ) (158 ) (22 ) (3,136 ) (808 ) (114 ) Share of loss from equity method investment - - (450 ) (63 ) - (450 ) (63 ) Other income/ (expenses) 2,308 411 (9,843 ) (1,386 ) 26,318 (13,630 ) (1,920 ) Change in fair value of structured deposits 7 11 6 1 59 30 4 Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract 74 - - - 838 - - Loss before income taxes (32,265 ) (7,173 ) (18,080 ) (2,545 ) (108,905 ) (64,554 ) (9,093 ) Income tax benefits 480 177 136 19 455 642 90 Net loss (31,785 ) (6,996 ) (17,944 ) (2,526 ) (108,450 ) (63,912 ) (9,003 ) Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 871 (225 ) (48 ) (7 ) (1,486 ) (1,163 ) (164 ) Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (32,656 ) (6,771 ) (17,896 ) (2,519 ) (106,964 ) (62,749 ) (8,839 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders (32,656 ) (6,771 ) (17,896 ) (2,519 ) (106,964 ) (62,749 ) (8,839 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.41 ) (0.08 ) (0.23 ) (0.03 ) (1.35 ) (0.79 ) (0.11 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,674,291 62,731,319 62,310,910 62,310,910 62,296,172 62,686,822 62,686,822 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,447 ) (343 ) (721 ) (102 ) 5,853 919 129 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (1,447 ) (343 ) (721 ) (102 ) 5,853 919 129 Total comprehensive loss (33,232 ) (7,339 ) (18,665 ) (2,628 ) (102,597 ) (62,993 ) (8,874 ) Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 871 (225 ) (48 ) (7 ) (1,486 ) (1,163 ) (164 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (34,103 ) (7,114 ) (18,617 ) (2,621 ) (101,111 ) (61,830 ) (8,710 ) (1) Starting from January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASU 2016-13"), which requires the measurement and recognition of expected credit losses for financial assets held at amortized cost. ASU 2016-13 replaces the existing incurred loss impairment model with an expected loss methodology, which will result in more timely recognition of credit losses.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 116,128 114,521 16,130 Restricted cash 132 486 68 Accounts receivable 29,727 34,344 4,837 Prepayments and other current assets 30,401 20,225 2,849 Amounts due from a related party 255 - - Total current assets 176,643 169,576 23,884 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 141,901 112,912 15,903 Property and equipment, net 14,947 1,433 202 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,756 4,081 575 Intangible assets, net 23,947 17,941 2,527 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,322 Other non-current assets 4,128 5,387 759 Total non-current assets 256,464 179,539 25,288 Total assets 433,107 349,115 49,172 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan 5,000 - - Accounts payable 18,169 21,073 2,968 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 138,804 141,518 19,932 Operating lease liabilities 18,133 4,007 564 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 75,333 74,682 10,519 Total current liabilities 255,439 241,280 33,983 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 3,585 - - Operating lease liabilities 6,959 629 89 Deferred tax liabilities 4,824 4,166 587 Other non-current liabilities 4,058 563 79 Total non-current liabilities 19,426 5,358 755 Total liabilities 274,865 246,638 34,738 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 30,552 - - Shareholders' equity: Common shares 50 50 7 Treasury shares (1,689 ) (2,453 ) (345 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,037,007 1,045,285 147,225 Accumulated deficit (925,982 ) (989,320 ) (139,343 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,304 19,223 2,708 Total Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders' equity 127,690 72,785 10,252 Noncontrolling interests - 29,692 4,182 Total shareholders' equity 127,690 102,477 14,434 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity 433,107 349,115 49,172

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/ Income: Net loss (31,785 ) (6,996 ) (17,944 ) (2,526 ) (108,450 ) (63,912 ) (9,003 ) Add: Share-based compensation 861 2,848 1,520 214 15,515 11,574 1,630 Reduction in force charges 1,584 619 3,480 490 7,487 5,838 822 Share of loss from equity method investment - - 450 63 - 450 63 Impairment of long-term investments 415 5,604 10,655 1,501 7,431 25,919 3,651 Impairment of long-lived assets 22,400 - - - 22,400 - - Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract (74 ) - - - (838 ) - - Adjusted net (loss)/ income (6,599 ) 2,075 (1,839 ) (258 ) (56,455 ) (20,131 ) (2,837 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (31,785 ) (6,996 ) (17,944 ) (2,526 ) (108,450 ) (63,912 ) (9,003 ) Add: Income tax (benefits)/ expenses (480 ) (177 ) (136 ) (19 ) (455 ) (642 ) (90 ) Interest expenses 321 209 158 22 3,136 808 114 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,517 868 448 63 24,371 5,301 747 Amortization of intangible assets 1,631 1,519 1,509 213 6,043 6,223 876 Amortization of land use right 183 - - - 366 994 140 EBITDA (24,613 ) (4,577 ) (15,965 ) (2,247 ) (74,989 ) (51,228 ) (7,216 ) Add: Share-based compensation 861 2,848 1,520 214 15,515 11,574 1,630 Reduction in force charges 1,584 619 3,480 490 7,487 5,838 822 Share of loss from equity method investment - - 450 63 - 450 63 Impairment of long-term investments 415 5,604 10,655 1,501 7,431 25,919 3,651 Impairment of long-lived assets 22,400 - - - 22,400 - - Change in fair value of foreign currency swap contract (74 ) - - - (838 ) - - Adjusted EBITDA 573 4,494 140 21 (22,994 ) (7,447 ) (1,050 )