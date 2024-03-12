Gensol Engineering has agreed to deploy a 70 MW/140 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in India for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) on an on-demand basis. From pv magazine India Gensol Engineering, a solar solutions provider, has secured 70 MW/140 MWh of a 250 MW/500 MWh standalone BESS project tendered by GUVNL. It won the capacity through tariff-based competitive bidding and will develop the project to provide energy storage capacity to GUVNL on an on-demand basis. The project, once commissioned, will provide electricity on an on-demand basis to the state of Gujarat's electricity ...

