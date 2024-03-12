The new heat pumps use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and have a seasonal coefficient of performance of 4. 7. The maximum temperature outlet is 70 C and the maximum cooling power spans from 8 kW to 13 kW. Aira, a heat pump specialist based in Sweden, has unveiled a new series of heat pumps for residential applications. "The Aira Heat Pump takes a digital-first approach, removing displays and putting customers in control of all settings via a thermostat and smart app that they can control anytime, anywhere," the manufacturer said in a statement. "The system is always improving thanks to 'Aira ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...