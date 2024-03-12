MoEngage Debuts in the Real-Time Interaction Management Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, has debuted in The Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024 report under the "Contenders" category.

MoEngage has received top scores across the digital marketing and experience personalization criteria. MoEngage's reference customers complimented its local on-the-ground support and its ability to integrate into their existing ecosystems. One customer also spoke about the support teams always being available during testing times.

"We are thrilled to make this debut as we are the youngest player in this space. Our founding principle at MoEngage was the understanding that consumer brands want to understand their customers and engage with them in real-time. However, they are hindered by legacy tools that focus on campaigns rather than the end consumer's preferences.

Over time, our hypothesis has been proven correct. Last year, we successfully onboarded a record number of customers from outdated marketing clouds, including brands migrating from our largest competitor. This validates our belief that major consumer brands seek to upgrade their outdated marketing technology systems, which have become unnecessarily complex, frustrating to use, expensive, and resource-intensive. Over 1200 global brands from 60+ countries have chosen MoEngage due to our comprehensive product offerings, innovation, user-friendly interface, and ability to handle the complexities, security, scalability, and migration processes associated with enterprise-level operations," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder of MoEngage.

Last year, MoEngage made significant investments to strengthen its personalization suite and bridge the gap between businesses and consumers. The company developed products to ensure enterprise brands could access the latest channels and capabilities, including generative AI from a single platform. This has helped MoEngage's enterprise customers simplify the tech stack and eliminate the need to switch platforms while lowering the total cost of ownership.

The Forrester WaveTM highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. In its 30-criterion evaluation of real-time interaction management vendors, Forrester has identified the most significant ones and researched, analyzed, and scored them as part of this report. Forrester recommends brands look for providers that maximize cross-functional CX investments, facilitate the adoption of responsible AI, and help align customer outcomes with business goals. You can access the full report here .

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 60 countries use MoEngage to craft personalized experiences in real-time for over 1.6 billion customers every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

