Legal Balance: Regarding the issue of bonds

We inform you that on 12 March 2024 the Company has issued a private placement of ordinary non-convertible fixed rate secured bonds with the following terms and conditions: -- The currency of the issue - Euro. -- The number of bonds - 2 000 (two thousand) units. -- The nominal value of each bond - 1 000 EUR (one thousand euro). -- The nominal issue value - 2 000 000 EUR (two million euro). -- The issue price per bond - 1 000 EUR (one thousand euro). -- Annual interest rate - 10 (ten) percent. -- Annual interest shall be paid quarterly. If the interest payment date falls on a non-working day, the interest shall be paid on the next succeeding working day. The maturity date - 10 June 2027. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt