12.03.2024 | 09:10
Legal Balance: Regarding the issue of bonds

We inform you that on 12 March 2024 the Company has issued a private placement
of ordinary non-convertible fixed rate secured bonds with the following terms
and conditions: 

 -- The currency of the issue - Euro.

 -- The number of bonds - 2 000 (two thousand) units.

 -- The nominal value of each bond - 1 000 EUR (one thousand euro).

 -- The nominal issue value - 2 000 000 EUR (two million euro).

 -- The issue price per bond - 1 000 EUR (one thousand euro).

 -- Annual interest rate - 10 (ten) percent.

 -- Annual interest shall be paid quarterly. If the interest payment date falls
   on a non-working day, the interest shall be paid on the next succeeding
   working day.


The maturity date - 10 June 2027.



CEO Marius Šlepetis

marius@legalbalance.lt
