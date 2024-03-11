Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Gold-Übernahmekandidat mit Top-News
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2024 | 18:17
Cementir Holding N.V.: Board of Directors approves consolidated 2023 results

• Proposed dividend increase by 27.3% to EUR 0.28 per share (EUR 0.22 the previous year)
• Revenue: EUR 1,694.2 million, down by 1.7% compared to 2022. Non-GAAP Revenue was EUR 1,694.6 million (-1.5% on 2022)
• EBITDA at the record level of EUR 411.1 million, up by 22.6% on 2022. Non-GAAP EBITDA was EUR 421.9 million (+25.4% on 2022)
• EBIT: EUR 278.3 million, up by 36.2%. Non-GAAP EBIT was EUR 299.2 million (+39.3% on 2022)
• Group net profit: EUR 201.4 million, up by 24.1% on 2022. Non-GAAP Group net profit was EUR 223.3 million (+38.5% on 2022)
• Net cash: EUR 217.6 million (EUR 95.5 million at 31 December 2022)

Rome, 11 March 2024 - The Board of Directors of Cementir Holding N.V., chaired by Francesco Caltagirone Jr., today examined and approved the draft financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Please note that as of April 2022, the Turkish economy is considered hyperinflationary according to the criteria set out in "IAS 29-Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies".

Press release:
https://www.cementirholding.com/sites/default/files/press-release/2024-03/CH_Press%20release_2023%20results_11%2003%202024.pdf

Contacts:
Media Relations, Tel. +39 06 45412365, Fax +39 06 45412300, ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it
Investor Relations, Tel. +39 06 32493305, Fax +39 06 32493274, invrel@cementirholding.it
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
