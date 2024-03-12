Caillau has acquired a majority stake in B&K Solare Zukunft, solidifying its position as a mounting system supplier in Europe. From pv magazine France Caillau, a French equipment manufacturer specializing in sealing systems for the automotive and aeronautics industries, continues to expand in the PV sector. After purchasing AdiWatt in 2021, a French supplier of mounting systems, the group has now taken a majority stake in Germany-based B&K Solare Zukunft, which is also a supplier of mounting structures for PV installations. B&K Solare Zukunft has two production sites in Gütersloh, Germany and ...

