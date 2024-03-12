Anzeige
12.03.2024
12.03.2024 | 09:40
Ørsted A/S: Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results

DJ Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results 
12-March-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12.3.2024 09:07:55 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS 
DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS 
UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM (AS DEFINED BELOW). 
Ørsted A/S ('Ørsted') announces the result of its invitation to holders of its EUR 500,000,000 2.25 % green hybrid 
capital securities due in 3017 (ISIN: XS1720192696) (the 'Capital Securities'), to tender any and all such Securities 
for purchase by Ørsted for cash (such invitation, the 'Offer'). 
The Offer was announced on 5 March 2024 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender 
offer memorandum dated 5 March 2024 (the 'Tender Offer Memorandum'). Capitalised terms used in this announcement and 
not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. 
As at the Expiration Deadline for the Offer being at 17:00 CET on 11 March 2024, EUR 249,544,000 in aggregate principal 
amount of the Securities was validly tendered pursuant to the Offer. It is hereby announced that Ørsted accepts for 
purchase all such Securities validly tendered in full. 
The Purchase Price is 98.75 % of the principal amount, and Ørsted will also pay Accrued Interest in respect of such 
Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer. 
Description: EUR 500,000,000 2.25 % hybrid capital securities due on 24 November 3017: 
 . ISIN: XS1720192696 
 . Purchase Price: 98.75 % 
 . Final accepted aggregated principal amount: EUR 249,544,000 
 . Accrued Interest: EUR 6.82 per EUR 1,000 (based on Settlement on 14 March 2024 
 . Principal amount outstanding after Settlement Date: EUR 250,456,000 
The applicable Purchase Price together with Accrued Interest will be paid to holders whose Securities have been 
accepted for purchase by Ørsted. Settlement is expected to occur on 14 March 2024. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: RTE 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  309070 
EQS News ID:  1856387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

