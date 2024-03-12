Infortrend Technology: Infortrend Fuels HPC Workloads in a Government-Affiliated Laboratory in India

TAIPEI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, empowers a government-affiliated research laboratory in India to enhance the speed and accuracy of their HPC projects, specifically the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) Model, with EonStor GS unified storage solution.

The Indian government-affiliated research laboratory is the country's prime center specializing in fundamental and applied research in atmospheric and space sciences. For weather forecasting and atmospheric research needs, the laboratory leverages the WRF Model running on the on-premises HPC cluster. Recently, the HPC cluster has expanded, and so has the complexity of the WRF Model. This increased requirements for storage, as its insufficient performance slowed down WRF simulations and affected weather forecasting accuracy. Consequently, the laboratory found it necessary to replace the existing out-of-date storage with a new high-performance solution.

The research laboratory chose Infortrend's ultra-high performance EonStor GS 4000U hybrid flash NVMe storage. The solution is integrated through 100GbE RDMA and loaded with 24 x 15.36 TB NVMe SSD, delivering up to 1100K IOPS and 24 GB/s read and 12 GB/s write throughput. It can effortlessly handle multiple tasks for complex WRF simulations. To store large amounts of data generated during these processes, it provides a storage capacity of 368.6 TB. The deployment of GS 4000U contributed to more accurate weather forecasts and the successful completion of meteorological research projects. Furthermore, when the volume of research data expands and requires higher performance and capacity, GS can be expanded through scale-out and scale-up.

"Infortrend's storage solution has unlocked new opportunities for our WRF Model: Now its output speed and accuracy have greatly improved. We chose Infortrend because it offers high-performance and high-capacity storage at a competitive price," said the head of the Computing and Data Management Division at the Research Laboratory.

Learn more about EonStor GS, EonStor GS 4000U, and Solutions for HPC

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-fuels-hpc-workloads-in-a-government-affiliated-laboratory-in-india-302083709.html