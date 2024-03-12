The German authorities have reviewed 278 MW of bids to select 264. 1 MW of projects in the nation's latest rooftop PV tender. The final prices ranged from €0. 0690 ($0. 075)/kWh to €0. 0948/kWh. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's seventh tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW. The agency reviewed 194 bids with a total capacity of 278 MW and selected 125 projects, totaling 264. 1 MW. The final prices ranged between €0. 0690/kWh and €0. 0948/kWh. The final average price was €0. ...

