Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Nordic Paper Holding AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Nordic Paper Holding AB, LEI: 549300IA1EP1W7DZP567 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: NPAPER SE0014808838 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Nordic Paper Holding AB on March 12, 2024 at 10:38 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 11.00 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 11.10 CET, March 12, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Related Instruments: GB00BQRHWQ57, GB00BQRLSB47 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.