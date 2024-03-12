Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A2QFQP | ISIN: SE0014808838 | Ticker-Symbol: NPH
11.03.24
08:37 Uhr
3,740 Euro
-0,170
-4,35 %
GlobeNewswire
12.03.2024 | 10:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Nordic Paper Holding AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:     Nordic Paper Holding AB, LEI: 549300IA1EP1W7DZP567       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   NPAPER SE0014808838                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Nordic Paper 
         Holding AB on March 12, 2024 at 10:38 CEST          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 11.00 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 11.10 CET, March 12, 2024            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     Related Instruments: GB00BQRHWQ57, GB00BQRLSB47        
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50          
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
