CityLight Homes Named #1 Fastest Growing Company in the Northeast by Inc. Magazine

With a massive 2 year growth percentage of 5,347%, Inc. Magazine has announced that CityLight Homes is the #1 fastest growing company on its annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list.

Co-Founders of CityLight Homes, Robert Berry & Peter Souhleris

The prestigious ranking includes privately owned businesses based in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, & Vermont. It offers a unique look at the top companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small businesses.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do -- they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

CityLight Homes, based out of Peabody, Massachusetts, is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage that utilizes innovative digital marketing techniques & technology to simplify the home selling process. They place client satisfaction at the forefront of their business while also providing their agents with the tools that they need to be successful.

"The remarkable growth we've achieved amidst a challenging real estate market downturn, down 30%, speaks volumes about the extraordinary talents and innovative spirit of our incredible team," says CityLight's co-founder Robert Berry.

CityLight Homes was featured on the A&E TV show Flipping Boston for 5 seasons and was founded by Peter Souhleris and Robert Berry. To learn more about the company and how they are changing the way people buy and sell homes, visit: https://www.citylighthomes.com.

About the Inc. 5000 Regionals:

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies -- as of Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million.

