Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A403XE | ISIN: CA45250A4063 | Ticker-Symbol: A7VA
Tradegate
12.03.24
11:21 Uhr
0,300 Euro
+0,010
+3,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMETAL RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMETAL RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2400,33911:50
0,2400,33911:22
ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2024 | 11:02
138 Leser
iMetal Resources, Inc.: iMetal Resources Surrenders Kerrs Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has chosen not to proceed with the Kerrs Gold property option to concentrate on its core Gowganda West asset.

The Company has not assumed any liabilities or ongoing obligations in connection with the surrender of the Kerrs Gold Deposit.

About iMetal Resources Inc.
iMetal is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
