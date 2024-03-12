OncoOne, a biotechnology company focused on discovering precision medicines for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the formation of a clinical advisory board to provide strategic and clinical insights for the company's lead program in immunology, ON104. ON104 is a monoclonal antibody targeting the oxidized isoform of the macrophage migration inhibitory factor (oxMIF) for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases.

"The growing amount of preclinical data for ON104 is very promising and illustrates its broad applicability in key indications such as RA, inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, and nephritis," commented Randolf Kerschbaumer, Ph.D., CEO of OncoOne. "As we continue to validate our technology's ability to effectively neutralize disease progression in autoimmune diseases, this board of distinguished experts will be invaluable to the clinical strategy for ON104 and will support OncoOne's vision of supplying a new class of therapeutic solutions to patient populations with a high unmet medical need."

The members of the OncoOne Clinical Advisory Board include:

Richard Bucala, M.D., Ph.D.

Richard Bucala, is the Chief of Rheumatology, Allergy Immunology at the Yale Institute for Global Health and the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Endowed Professor of Medicine, Pathology, Epidemiology, Public Health at the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Bucala is renowned in MIF research and is recognized for discovering MIF's receptor CD74, as well as elucidating MIF's critical role in regulating glucocorticoid immunosuppression. He is an attending physician in the Yale New Haven Health System and is the past Editor-in-Chief of Arthritis Rheumatology. Dr. Bucala was elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and the Association of American Physicians (AAP), in addition to having served on an advisory board for the United Nations and various other U.S. federal, academic, and pharmaceutical organizations.

Daniel Aletaha, M.D.

Daniel Aletaha is Professor and Head of the Clinical Department of Rheumatology at the Medical University of Vienna. Dr. Aletaha is the current president of the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR). His research focuses on arthritis and other inflammatory rheumatic diseases, precision medicine, and the management of complex diseases. He has experience in the areas of novel therapies and treatment strategies, diagnosis, prognosis, outcomes, and biomarkers. He currently holds over 350 indexed publications.

Seamas Donnelly, M.D.

Dr. Seamas Donnelly is a Professor of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin. He is a global leader in translational medicine with a research focus on the development of novel compounds as anti-inflammatory/anti-cancer therapies. He has authored many MIF-focused publications in renowned peer-reviewed journals, including Nature Medicine and Molecular Medicine. Dr. Donnelly's research epitomizes classical bench to bedside on an international scale, and, in recognition of this, has been awarded an Honorary Professorship in Translational Medicine by the University of Edinburgh. He is the current President of the Association of Physicians of Great Britain Ireland, the leading academic medical association in the UK and Ireland. Dr. Donnelly is also the lead Trinity PI of Health Innovation Hub Ireland and has been a member of OncoOne's scientific advisory board since 2022.

Michael Freissmuth, M.D.

Dr. Freissmuth is the Director of the Center of Physiology Pharmacology as well as the Chairman of the Institute of Pharmacology at the Medical University in Vienna. He was appointed Professor of Pharmacology in 1995 and received many awards, including the Novartis Award for Medicine. Dr. Freissmuth is a member of numerous editorial boards and serves on several review panels and scientific advisory boards. His most recent appointments include positions on international panels such as the Scientific Advisory Board of the Institut Cochin de Génétique Moléculaire in Paris and of the Engelhorn Foundation for Life Sciences. He is also a member of the supervisory board of Boehringer Ingelheim Austria. Dr. Freissmuth is an inaugural member of OncoOne's scientific advisory board, where he continues to support the development of the company's pipeline of biotherapeutics.

About OncoOne

OncoOne seeks to overcome the limitations of targeting macrophage migration inhibitory factor by harnessing the disease-related isoform, oxidized macrophage migration inhibitory factor (oxMIF). The Company is focused on developing multiple proprietary drug modalities to leverage oxMIF's potential as a target for systemic treatment of cancer, as well as for chronic inflammatory diseases. Equipped with a successful track-record in early-stage drug development, as well as a deep understanding of the target itself, OncoOne's leadership will advance a pipeline based on oxMIF's promise in inflammation and other disease areas. www.oncoone.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312348462/en/

Contacts:

For OncoOne:

Randolf Kerschbaumer, Ph.D., CEO

Website: https://www.oncoone.com/

E-mail: contact@oncoone.com

Phone: +43 1 909 2208 6000

For Media Inquiries:

Trophic Communications

Desmond James

E-mail: OncoOne@trophic.eu

Phone: +49 1516 7859086