Audley Travel: The top cities of culture across the globe are revealed

Audley Travel shares the ten cities with the most five-star rated museums and galleries across the globe, according to TripAdvisor data.

WITNEY, England, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at Audley Travel have revealed which cities have the highest number of five-star rated museums and galleries. Following an analysis of TripAdvisor data, the travel company can now unveil that London, Prague, Paris, Istanbul, and New York City respectively top the list for cities of culture.

Audley's specialists have shared their thoughts on why these destinations make culture connoisseurs happiest of all.

London ranked first

Of course, it should come as no surprise to us that our home capital, historically rich London, ranks high on this list. For years, we've taken advantage of its over 170 galleries and institutions - visiting many of them for free - but perhaps without really considering what sets the city's cultural offerings apart from the rest.

London's long history and multicultural populace have shaped a unique cultural scene. On the one hand, it's home to huge, family-friendly institutions like the British Museum and the National Gallery, housing the rarest of the rare: the Rosetta Stone, Van Gogh's Sunflowers, the Parthenon Sculptures, to name a few.

"Yet, many London museums also defy the status quo," believes Audley specialist Jacqui Kaliouby. "There's the Freud Museum, the Churchill War Rooms, even the Old Operating Theatre Museum - you have so much to explore, all in your own backyard."

Other cities on the list

Next on the list is the city of a thousand spires, Prague, followed by Paris. Both excel on their attention to detail, particularly when it comes to history and the arts, with millions attending institutions like the Museum D'Orsay and Prague's National Museum each year.

The list continues with Istanbul, where travellers can enjoy collections dedicated to Byzantine art, walk the Iznik-tile floors of sixth-century palaces, and explore the ornate mosques of the Ottoman Empire.

"A personal favourite of mine," says Audley specialist Gudrun Updegraff, "is the Topkapi Palace Museum. Intricately decorated with vibrant ceramic tiles, it's one of the world's best-known examples of Ottoman architecture."

Far from a one trick pony, Istanbul is home to some unconventional exhibitions. Couched in the bohemian neighbourhood of Çukurcuma is the Museum of Innocence. Curated in tandem with a novel of the same name, it's a daring, surrealist project that both bewilders and soothes.

Rounding off the list is New York City. With its finger on the pulse of the present, as well the past, New York offers a versatile mix. For flamboyant modern art pieces, there's The Metropolitan Museum of American Art. For touching stories of immigration and survival, head to the Tenement Museum.

The Top 10

United Kingdom - London

Czech Republic - Prague

France - Paris

Turkey - Istanbul

United States - New York City

South Korea - Seoul

Italy - Rome

Canada - Toronto

Japan - Tokyo

Germany - Berlin

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-top-cities-of-culture-across-the-globe-are-revealed-302085672.html