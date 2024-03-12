Hyphens Pharma International Limited: Hyphens Pharma licenses Wynzora® Cream for ASEAN countries from MC2 Therapeutics

Wynzora® Cream is approved and marketed in Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphens Pharma International Limited ("Hyphens Pharma", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hyphens Pharma Pte. Ltd., has entered into an exclusive license, supply and commercialisation agreement (the "Agreement") with MC2 Therapeutics ("MC2") for the exclusive rights to register and commercialise Wynzora® Cream and all future product extensions and/or improvements for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in the 10 ASEAN countries.

Wynzora® Cream (www.wynzora.com), is a leading topical treatment for plaque psoriasis, including scalp psoriasis in adults. Psoriasis sufferers endure a significant psychological burden due to the visible nature of the skin lesions, its comorbidity, and its chronicity[1].

Wynzora® Cream is a cream-based fixed dose combination of calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate that has demonstrated high efficacy with quick improvement within 1 week in clinical studies[2]. Its dual mode of action targets the hallmark cytokines IL-23 and IL-17A/F immune axis and TNF-a expression in a single product. It is uniquely enabled by MC2's formulation and drug delivery system PAD Technology, allowing for an effectful convenient-to-use aqueous formulation. Wynzora® Cream has been approved and marketed in key markets including Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Hyphens Pharma is a leading specialty pharma company focused on the commercialisation of innovative pharmaceutical products in the ASEAN region. It has a clear ambition and strategy to grow its dermatology franchise and is an excellent partner for MC2 to leverage Wynzora® in the region, a large and growing market with over 600 million people," said Mr Jesper J. Lange, Chief Executive Officer of MC2,"This deal substantiates our strategy to make Wynzora® available to as many patients suffering from plaque psoriasis as possible globally, as we continue to develop and expand our pipeline of innovative first-in-class drug candidates within immunology and inflammation", added Mr Lange.

Mr Lim See Wah (???), Chairman and CEO of Hyphens Pharma remarked: "MC2's commitment to develop novel treatment paradigms for skin diseases is synergistic with Hyphens' presence and ambition to be a regional leader in ASEAN. Wynzora® is a proven effective treatment for plaque psoriasis in the United States and Europe. Leveraging our strong regulatory and commercial capabilities, we will work closely with MC2 to accelerate the launch of Wynzora® in the ASEAN region, which will benefit Asian patients suffering from psoriasis."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Group will pay MC2 a total of EUR 2.5 million, which includes an upfront payment and fees upon reaching certain regulatory milestones. In addition, MC2 will be entitled to receive fees for sales milestones and double-digit royalties on net sales. The Agreement will not have a material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

About Hyphens Pharma International Limited (www.hyphensgroup.com)

Hyphens Pharma International Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, leveraging on its diverse footprint in ASEAN countries.

The Group has a direct presence in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is supplemented by a marketing and distribution network covering 14 other markets - Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong S.A.R., Macau S.A.R., Myanmar, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Singapore is the Group's regional headquarters, where its strategic planning, finance, regulatory affairs, research and development, legal, business development and logistics operations are based. The Group's core business comprises the following segments: Specialty Pharma Principals, Proprietary Brands, and Medical Hypermart & Digital. Besides marketing and selling a range of specialty pharmaceutical products in selected ASEAN countries through exclusive distributorship or licensing and supply agreements with brand principals mainly from Europe and the United States, the Group also develops, markets and sells its own proprietary range of dermatological products and health supplement products. In addition, the Group operates a medical hypermart for healthcare professionals, healthcare institutions and retail pharmacies, to supply pharmaceutical products and medical supplies and an online pharmacy for doctors to prescribe and have medications delivered to their patients' homes.

About MC2 Therapeutics (www.mc2therapeutics.com)

MC2 Therapeutics is a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation. Its pioneering approach in immunology is anchored in a deep understanding of skin biology, clinical expertise and cross-silo thinking. Besides Wynzora® Cream, MC2 has a pipeline that includes two first-in-class drug candidates, both in Phase 2 clinical development.

