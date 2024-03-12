An Italian research team claims a first for solar modules based on air stable lead-free and tin-free antimony-based light absorber, a perovskite-inspired material. The mini modules have a 1. 2% power conversion efficiency over a 2. 52 cm2 active area. Researchers from the Tor Vergata University and the National Research Council in Italy have developed for the first time air-stable solar modules relying on PV cells based on an antimony (Sb) absorber material. "There has been growing research on lead (Pb) and tin (Sn)-free perovskite alternatives, but we were surprised that only single cells have ...

