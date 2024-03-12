Researchers in Norway have created a PV module fault diagnosis technique based on a stacking algorithm. It utilizes augmented digital images of PV modules collected by unmanned aerial vehicles and is able to detect snail trails, delamination, glass breakages, discoloration, and burn marks. Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have developed a new PV module fault diagnosis technique based on a meta-learning stacking algorithm. Stacking algorithms can learn how to best combine the predictions from two or more base machine learning algorithms. "The use of such ...

