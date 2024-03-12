Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Sponsorship of Educational Presentations at Fetch dvm360 Veterinary Conferences

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the presentation of veterinary education programs scheduled at the upcoming Fetch dvm360 Veterinary Conference and subsequent dvm360 Fetch programs.

"The 'Fetch' series of veterinarian Continuing Education (CE) programs by dvm360 is the ideal format for presenting Zomedica's groundbreaking technologies to animal healthcare professionals, and our close relationship with this organization provides us with an exceptional opportunity to bring awareness to veterinarians about the many ways Zomedica's products and services can benefit them and their patients," commented Nicole Westfall, Zomedica's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "The Charlotte meeting is the first in a series of five annual dvm360 CE meetings across the country, with thousands of animal healthcare professionals in attendance. Zomedica will be sponsoring multiple educational seminars to support animal health education at these meetings this year."

"Recent publications highlighting the efficacy of Zomedica's PulseVet® shock wave platform and TRUFORMA® Bulk Acoustic Wave diagnostic platform, as well as a rapidly growing successful customer base, ensure that we are staying busy at these meetings," commented Kevin Klass, Zomedica's Senior Vice President of Sales. "We are grateful to the veterinary leaders that are supporting our educational efforts with their time and enthusiastic interaction with our team as we continue to execute our mission of meeting the needs of clinical veterinarians in ways that promote both patient and practice health."

Zomedica will be attending and exhibiting at the Fetch Charlotte Annual Conference from March 18 - 21, 2024 at Booth #223, which will feature the following presentations, sponsored by Zomedica, from leaders in the field of veterinary medicine:

David Dycus, DVM, MS, CCRP, DACVS-SA - " Osteoarthritis Updates Part II: Thinking Outside the Box for Management"

Fred Wininger, VMD, MS & Adam Christman, DVM, MBA - " From Stone Ages to Modern Marvels! Revolutionizing Veterinary Care Through Technology"

Robert Schick, DVM, DACVD - " What's Old and New in Dermatology Labs"

Matthew Brunke, DVM, CCRP, CVPP, CVA, CCMT - " Overview of Common Neurological Conditions in Veterinary Rehab and A Helpful Targeted Treatment"

Heidi Lobprise, DVM, DAVDC - "Inflammation and Pain in the Oral Cavity"

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

