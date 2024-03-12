MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due December 9, 2024 (the "Notes"), pursuant to the terms of the Notes. The full £350 million outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be redeemed on April 11, 2024 (the "Redemption Date").

The redemption price as determined by the calculation agent will be equal to the price at which the yield on the outstanding principal amount of the Notes on March 11, 2024 is equal to the yield on the 5% U.K. government Treasury Stock due March 7, 2025 (the "Benchmark Gilt") as of that date as determined by reference to the middle-market price on the Benchmark Gilt at 3:00 p.m., London time, on that date, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, all interest on the Notes will cease to accrue.

The Notes are held through Clearstream Banking, S.A. ("Clearstream") and Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear and Clearstream. Payment to Euroclear and Clearstream will be made through The Bank of New York Mellon, as the London Paying Agent.

