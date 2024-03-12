Anzeige
12.03.2024 | 12:02
mindzie, inc.: mindzie Unveils AI Process Intelligence Copilot: Revolutionizing Business Process Improvement

New AI Copilot Enables Businesses to Gain Process Insights, Get Recommendations, and More, All by Asking Natural Language Questions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), mindzie, a leading provider of Generative AI-Driven process mining and business process optimization software, is thrilled to announce the launch of its next generation of Generative AI, the mindzie AI Process Intelligence Copilot.

Process Intelligence AI Copilot

Process Intelligence AI Copilot

The mindzie AI Process Intelligence Copilot stands at the forefront of technological innovation, integrating state-of-the-art Generative AI to redefine the way businesses approach process mining and intelligence. With its advanced capabilities, users can effortlessly inquire about their business processes in natural language, receiving in-depth insights and actionable recommendations in near real-time. This marks a pivotal advancement in making complex data analytics accessible and actionable for decision-makers across various industries.

"At mindzie, we are committed to enabling businesses and users of all levels with data-driven operational intelligence. The launch of our AI Process Intelligence Copilot is a testament to this vision," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that the future of business operations lies in harnessing the power of Generative AI to make complex data analytics both accessible and actionable for businesses. Our latest innovation is designed to empower organizations to not just understand their processes better, but to drive meaningful change that enhances operational efficiency and business outcomes."

mindzie's latest offering is designed to cater to the evolving needs of businesses striving for efficiency and excellence in their operations. The AI Process Intelligence Copilot goes beyond mere data analysis. It can explain complex processes, pinpoint the top-priority improvements, and provide recommendations on how to initiate these improvements. This added functionality ensures that not only are insights provided, but a roadmap for action is also delivered, facilitating practical steps towards operational enhancement.

With multi-language support, this feature democratizes the power of advanced process mining, ensuring that organizations worldwide, regardless of their primary language, can leverage the full potential of Generative AI-driven insights.

Learn more at https://mindzie.com/ai-process-intelligence-copilot/.

About mindzie Studio

The mindzie studio is available in Cloud Hosted, Enterprise On-Premise, Desktop Professional Edition, and Free Desktop Edition, allowing companies to select the architecture that best fits their unique requirements.

Contact Information

mindzie media
Media Relations
info@mindzie.com
866-646-3943

SOURCE: mindzie, inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

