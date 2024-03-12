BHG Financial Announces Partnership With the Women Presidents Organization

This partnership reinforces a longstanding commitment to supporting women business leaders

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / In honor of Women's History Month, BHG Financial (BHG) is marking a commitment towards empowering women leaders in business. BHG, a national provider of innovative financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions for over 20 years, is joining forces with the Women Presidents Organization (WPO). BHG admires WPO's mission as a global peer advisory organization for women entrepreneurs, presidents, CEOs, and managing directors of privately held, multimillion-dollar companies.

"Our team is thrilled to begin a partnership with the Women Presidents Organization," said Katie Barnes, Chief Human Resources Officer at BHG Financial. "46% of our leaders at BHG are successful and inspiring women, so partnering with organizations that elevate women leaders in business aligns with our values perfectly."

BHG has a core set of company values developed to empower its people, helping them reach their potential and pursue their dreams. These values perfectly match up with the mission of the WPO, strengthening a partnership that looks toward a brighter future for all.

An essential part of this partnership includes sponsoring the 2024 Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum, an annual premier event that brings together women business leaders to network, share ideas, and listen to prominent speakers, all to navigate the global business environment. This year's event occurs at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO, May 15-17th.

"We are excited to welcome new sponsor and supporter, BHG Financial, an institution renowned for its stellar reputation in the financial industry. This partnership allows the Women Presidents Organization to continue to expand our network and increase support for women-led businesses. Together, we look forward to fostering growth, innovation, and empowerment within our community, driving positive change for women entrepreneurs," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided $17 billion in loan solutions, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With flexible financial solutions, a simplified process, some of the longest loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financial's approach to lending sets it apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to small- to mid-sized banks via its Institutional Network. One of the largest bank networks in the country, it has over 1,600 members. The network supports financial institutions nationwide by helping with asset growth via access to BHG Financial's top-performing loans through its state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and by offering premium regulatory services.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com/.

Contact Information

Meredith Crawford

SVP, Corporate Communications

press@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on newswire.com.