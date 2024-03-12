GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Participate at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will participate at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference held March 17-19, 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

Investors who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with GameSquare's management team are asked to contact their Roth Capital representative.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com