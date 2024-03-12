NETbuilder Named 'Global Professional Services Partner of the Year' by Cribl

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / NETbuilder, a leading provider of technology transformation solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the 'Global Professional Services Partner of the Year' award by Cribl, a pioneer in Observability solutions.









The recognition highlights NETbuilder's outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to excellence in delivering transformative solutions across Observability, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Digital domains. This accolade underscores NETbuilder's dedication to quality, innovation, and collaboration within the technology industry.

This award also comes at a time when NETbuilder achieved their latest milestone: 100th production deployment with Cribl. Read the press release here.

"NETbuilder has consistently been a go-to partner for Cribl and its customers, providing robust services to customers across a wide spectrum of regions, sectors, and company sizes. NETbuilder recently completed 100 successful deployments of Cribl Stream, Cribl Edge, and Cribl Search, and has built a strong reputation of delivering quality, trust, and ease of doing business." - Cribl Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners, 2024.

NETbuilder's partnership with Cribl has resulted in significant cost savings, enhanced operational efficiency, and empowered clients to make informed decisions swiftly and effectively. Leveraging its extensive expertise in Observability and diverse technology stacks, NETbuilder has consistently delivered value to both Cribl and its clients.

"As Head of Observability at NETbuilder, I am honored to accept the Global Professional Services Partner of the Year award. Our partnership with Cribl globally reflects our commitment to fostering strong relationships and advancing innovation in Observability. Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities for further collaboration with Cribl and the potential to achieve even greater milestones together." - Stuart Bowell, Head of Observability at NETbuilder.

NETbuilder remains dedicated to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and delivering unparalleled value to its clients and partners. The award from Cribl serves as a testament to NETbuilder's commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the future of technology transformation.

Contact Information

Camilla Harvey

Head of Marketing

charvey@netbuilder.com

SOURCE: NETbuilder

View the original press release on newswire.com.