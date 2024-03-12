Giatec Scientific Inc: Giatec Brings NRMCA, IMI, Sublime Systems, GCP, and Oregon State University Together in a Groundbreaking Panel for the 2024 Net-Zero Construction Conference

Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials NA, Shares His Vision for a Net-Zero World With His Keynote on March 14

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Giatec®, world leader in concrete technology platforms, is thrilled to announce the fourth edition of the Net-Zero Construction Conference (N0CC), a revolutionary virtual event dedicated to advancing sustainable practices within the construction industry, on March 14.

The Net-Zero Construction Conference Returns With the Biggest Panel Yet

Join Us Virtually on March 14

Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials NA, is set to keynote the conference, strengthening N0CC's commitment to innovations and actionable solutions in reducing the construction industry's carbon footprint.

N0CC has curated an impressive lineup of speakers, fostering a synergy of ideas between industry experts and academia toward a net-zero future. In line with this mission, N0CC will host a much-anticipated panel that will delve into "Advancements in Low-Carbon Construction Technologies," addressing both the opportunities and challenges associated with industry-wide adoption. Moderated by N0CC Conference Technology Chair Aali Alizadeh, Ph.D., the panel features a diverse and distinguished roster of sustainable construction leaders:

Heather J. Brown, Ph.D., IMI

Brandon Williams, Sublime Systems

Donn C. Thompson, NRMCA

Lisa Barnard, GCP

Jason Weiss, Ph.D., Oregon State University

Pouria Ghods, Ph.D., Giatec

"The construction industry has the power to shape our world - to build not just structures, but communities, economies, and environments. The challenge of reaching net zero is not just a technological hurdle. We must harness the latest in AI and smart materials as well as the power of human ingenuity and determination," explains Aali Alizadeh, CTO and co-founder of Giatec.?"I'm elated to see so many participants on a global scale equally interested in the impact that new technologies, innovation, and growing green practices can make in our construction industry.?This conference is a beacon and the leaders we will hear from on Thursday are champions of this vision."

N0CC 2024 boasts the largest lineup of sponsors yet, with Heidelberg Materials leading as Platinum Sponsor. Gold Sponsorship is provided by FullForce, while Silver Sponsors include Climate Earth, Command Alkon, EROAD, NRMCA, and Sonocrete. Bronze Sponsors include Building Transparency, CiDRA Concrete Systems, the Concrete Advancement Foundation, the Concrete Sustainability Council, MIT CSHub, and Sublime Systems. Foundation support is provided by Aecon and The Cement Association of Canada.

This year, the conference will be hosted on Virbela, an immersive metaverse platform designed for dynamic virtual interaction. Attendees can look forward to a range of other events, such as multiple expo sessions, poster presentations, and networking opportunities including other presentations from organizations like Command Alkon, Aecon Group, University of Toronto, and Giatec.

N0CC 2024 leads the industry's resolve to embrace sustainable practices. Join the conversation to explore sustainable construction and the innovations that help us take another step towards a net-zero world. To learn more and find tickets, visit https://netzeroconstructionconference.com/.

