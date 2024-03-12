Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
12.03.2024 | 12:31
One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield 
12-March-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 March 2024 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield 
 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to 
announce the practical completion of North Church House, Sheffield, a residential redevelopment comprising 58 one and 
two bed apartments of a seven storey former office building in Sheffield City Centre. 
 
Construction work commenced in Quarter 1 2022 with One Heritage Construction as the principal contractor leading the 
delivery of the project with a supporting team of Cube project managers, SSH architects, Kennedy Redford structural 
engineers, Crooks Walker mechanical and electrical engineers Crooks Walker mechanical engineers and RJD Associates 
principal designers. 
 
As announced in the Group's results, after careful internal evaluation, the Company has taken the decision to cease 
providing in-house construction services to both its direct development and development management projects in favour 
of the appointment of a fixed-price principal contractor. This takes effect following the completion of North Church 
House. 
 
Jason Upton, One Heritage CEO, commented: 
"We are pleased to announce the completion of North Church House, Sheffield marking our second successful development 
management project. With this project's conclusion, we are also implementing a strategic shift by ceasing in-house 
construction for both direct development and development management projects. Transitioning to engage fixed-price 
principal contractors aligns with our long-term strategic vision. This allows us to leverage specialised expertise and 
resources, mitigate risks, and streamline project management processes." 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  309229 
EQS News ID:  1856831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

