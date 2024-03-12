The researchers simulated an all perovskite solar cell offering the advantage of effectively harnessing sunlight across a wide range of wavelengths. The device has the potential to achieve an open-circuit voltage of 3. 76 V, a short-circuit density of 10. 70 mA/cm², and a fill factor of 69. 00%. A group of researchers led by the Technology Chitkara University in India has designed a three-junction all-perovskite tandem solar cell (3J-APTSC) that can reportedly achieve a power conversion efficiency of 26. 24%. All perovskite PV devices offer the advantage of effectively harnessing sunlight across ...

