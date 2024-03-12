LatticeFlow AI, the leading platform empowering AI teams to build performant, safe, and trustworthy AI solutions, proudly announces the creation of its advisory board and the appointment of two AI luminaries, Milena Marinova and Jean-Luc Chatelain, as founding members.

Milena Marinova, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in software development and in the field of AI, ML and GenAI, with over 15 years of launching innovative AI products and solutions globally. Most recently she established the AI Acceleration Studio at Microsoft and currently serves as its Vice President. Milena's visionary leadership in building intelligent AI systems, emphasizing experimentation and evaluation for human and AI collaboration, aligns with LatticeFlow AI's mission of delivering trustworthy AI solutions at scale.

"In the era of AI adoption, building responsible AI is paramount to the success of these deployments," says Milena. "I'm happy to become an advisor to LatticeFlow AI and help advance the vision of its founders and their strong commitment to building tools that ensure AI safety and trust."

Jean-Luc Chatelain, former CTO of Applied Intelligence at Accenture, is also a seasoned AI expert with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in building and operationalizing mission-critical AI systems for large-scale organizations.

"Trust is the foundation of a successful AI platform," says Jean-Luc. "I am thrilled to join the LatticeFlow AI's advisory board and help the company realize its mission of enabling enterprises to build and deploy safe and trustworthy AI systems that unlock business value."

Milena's outstanding leadership in pioneering groundbreaking AI solutions, coupled with her profound expertise in machine learning, AI, and deep neural networks, will be invaluable in advancing LatticeFlow AI's vision of bringing mission-critical AI solutions to market. Similarly, Jean-Luc's expertise in constructing AI systems for large organizations across the globe, grounded in trust and responsibility, will be pivotal in helping LatticeFlow AI bolster the safety and reliability of its solutions.

"We are honored to welcome Milena and Jean-Luc to our advisory board," shared LatticeFlow AI's co-founders Petar Tsankov (CEO) and Pavol Bielik (CTO). "Their collective expertise, aligned with our vision for responsible AI adoption, will be instrumental in guiding our long-term growth strategy in the years to come."

The creation of LatticeFlow AI's top-tier AI advisory board follows the expansion of LatticeFlow AI into the US market and the appointment of Tom Ulrich as Senior Vice President and General Manager of LatticeFlow North America.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI offers a cutting edge AI platform that empowers enterprise teams to build performant, safe, and trustworthy AI at scale. Our platform is designed to unlock the full value of AI by systematically addressing critical model and data issues through automated processes and intelligent workflows across your entire AI lifecycle.

