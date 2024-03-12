AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Announces Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in IoT based asset management solutions for over 25 years, today announced the appointment of Michael T. Lawless as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 20 years of sales leadership experience in technology and wireless industries, Mr. Lawless has a track record of generating new revenue streams through strategic partnerships and business development. Mr. Lawless will be responsible for the expansion of customer segments and business partnerships and will be influential in creating a strategic plan for boosting revenue streams.

"We are very excited that Mr. Lawless has agreed to join AirIQ effective March 25, 2024 to lead our sales, marketing and account management teams to drive recurring revenue growth", said Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "Mr. Lawless is based in San Diego and brings extensive wireless carrier and industry connections to AirIQ in a geographic region that will generate new opportunities. We believe that Mr. Lawless is a key element in delivering exceptional organic recurring revenue growth. In addition, Mr. Lawless will play a key role in identifying M&A targets to drive inorganic growth in the future", continued Mr. Robb.

Mr. Lawless has held senior sales positions at Direct Communication Solutions Inc., Metrum Technologies, Kyocera, and NexAira prior to joining the team at AirIQ.

"When I first met the AirIQ leadership team, I could tell that there was something special there. AirIQ's core company values, passion to provide best in class customer service, combined with an award winning, mature IoT platform is a solid foundation to build upon. I am humbled and look forward to applying my 20+ years of experience to the next chapter of the AirIQ story. I couldn't ask for a better fit", said Mr. Lawless.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV:IQ) celebrated its 27th anniversary of its founding in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

