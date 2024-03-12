Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - VAP Group is proud to announce the launch of the Global Blockchain Awards, honoring bright minds and bold innovation in the Web3 space. Set against the backdrop of the esteemed Global Blockchain Show, this exclusive awards ceremony will take place on April 15, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, preceding the main event scheduled for April 16th and 17th.

Global Blockchain Awards

Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10220/201397_gbs_awards_pr_banner.jpg

As a highlight of Dubai's bustling blockchain scene, the Global Blockchain Awards promise to be an unforgettable night celebrating the outstanding contributions of global Web3 leaders. Entrepreneurs, organizations, startups, and Web3 experts who have championed disruptive ideas are invited to nominate themselves for these prestigious accolades.

Nominations are now open and can be submitted through the official Global Blockchain Show website: https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/awards/. The nomination period closes on March 17, 2024.

With 20 categories and award titles, including "Best Blockchain Game of the Year," "Best Crypto Media Award," "Blockchain Visionary Award," and most intriguing "Metaverse Marvel Award," there's ample opportunity for all Web3 enthusiasts to showcase their innovations.

Vishal Parmar, organizer of the awards show, invites Web3 Mavericks to join in this celebration of innovation. Parmar remarks, "Honoring the Web3 changemakers not only recognizes their achievements but also fosters global dissemination of ideas and innovations through the Global Blockchain Awards ceremony."

Following the nomination period, online voting for each category will commence on March 18, 2024, and close on April 14, 2024. The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony, attended by hundreds of industry professionals, and covered by over 100 media publications across the region and internationally.

VAP Group is proud to announce that the Global Blockchain Awards are sponsored by VAP Group, a leading consulting firm in the blockchain ecosystem.

About VAP Group

VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.

VAP Group is the organizer of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.

For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to:

Nupur Aswani

Director - Media & PR, VAP Group

7874711416 | nupuraswani@vapgroup.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201397

SOURCE: Global Blockchain Show