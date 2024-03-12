3M Company: 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

William Brown appointed 3M Chief Executive Officer, Michael Roman appointed 3M Executive Chairman effective May 1, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced that William M. "Bill" Brown is appointed chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2024. He succeeds Michael Roman, who is appointed to the role of Executive Chairman of the 3M Board of Directors, also effective May 1, 2024.

"Bill's strong track record as a CEO for a global technology company makes him the right leader for 3M," said Roman. "He brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, innovation, and operational excellence to 3M. I look forward to working with him to build on our momentum in my new role as executive chairman."

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead this iconic global company," said Brown. "The company has made significant positive changes under Mike's leadership, and I am looking forward to building on that progress as CEO as 3M continues to deliver for its customers, shareholders, employees, and communities around the globe."

Brown, 61, is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of L3Harris Technologies, a global innovator in aerospace and defense technology solutions, where he served as chief executive officer and chairman, and then executive chair from June 2019 to June 2022. Brown previously served as chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Harris Corporation prior to its merger with L3 Technologies in 2019. He joined Harris Corporation in November 2011 as president and chief executive officer. Prior to Harris Corporation, Brown spent 14 years at United Technologies Corporation (UTC) serving in a variety of leadership roles.

Brown holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from Villanova University, as well as an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is the former Chair of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) Board of Governors and formerly a member of AIA's Executive Committee.

Roman will continue to chair 3M's Board of Directors and provide insights from his more than 35 years with 3M to the company's strategic direction as executive chairman of the board. He has served as 3M's CEO since July 2018.

3M also announced that the Board of Directors waived the mandatory retirement age of 65 years for Roman and Brown.

Forward-Looking Statements

